The Verona girls track and field team opened up the outdoor season with a Big Eight dual against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, April 11, at Mansfield Stadium.
The Wildcats won five events – including taking the top four spots in the 800-meter run. Sophie Petta finished first in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 25.6 seconds. Lexi Remiker took runner-up honors (2:29.3), while Hannah Dohnal (2:30.6) took third. Raelyn Bartels finished fourth with a 2:37.2.
Lilly Wepking sprinted to the top spot in the 100 dash with a time of 12.3 seconds. In the 200 dash, Ava Maradiaga won with a time of 27.3.
The 1,600 relay team finished first with a time of 4:20.4. Verona won two field events – Katie Ryan in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches) and Liz den Daas in the pole vault (9-0).