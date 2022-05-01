The Verona girls track and field team finished seventh at the 19-team Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, April 29, at Sun Prairie High School.
Also on Friday, Verona sent senior Mary Katie Lichty to the Hale Distance Night in West Allis. She earned runner-up honors in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 18.9 seconds.
Verona racked up 13-first place finishes during a Big Eight Conference dual against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 26, in Beloit.
Paul Frank Invitational
The Wildcats collected 43 points to take seventh, eight points away from sixth-place Mosinee (51). Stoughton finished with 78 points, just a point back of winner Waunakee (79).
Verona’s best finish of the night came from senior Joy Bailey’s runner-up finish in the 100 dash, clocking in at 12.74 seconds. Freshman Nichole Repka finished fifth in the event with a 13.23. Bailey added a seventh-place finish in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Junior Ava Maradiaga finished fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:04.84 seconds. Maradiaga tied for ninth in the pole vault with an 8. Fellow junior Hannah Dohnal took sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:37.25.
Junior Ella Crowley clocked in at 53.7 in the 300 hurdles, good for ninth. Individual 10th-place finishes for the Wildcats included senior Kate Lewicki in the 300 hurdles (54.13), sophomore Lexi Remiker in the 800 (2:37.25), Repka in the 200 (4:25.65) and junior Kate Bjorklund in the triple jump (31-3).
Verona had four relays finish inside the top-10: Second in the 400 relay (51.56), third in the 1,600 relay (4:25.65), third in the 800 relay (1:51.63) and seventh in the 3,200 relay (10:42.10).
Big Eight dual
Crowley won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.4. In the 100 dash, Bailey took the top spot with a time of 12.4.
The 800 relay team of Lewicki, Lilly Wepking, Annika Rufenacht and Bailey teamed up for a win with a 1:52. Kate Rawlins won the 400 dash with a time of 1:18. In the 400 relay, Lilly Hauski, Repka, Bailey and Wepking teamed up for the top time of 51.1.
In the 300 hurdles, Crowley placed first with a time of 53.02. Repka took the top spot in the 200 dash with a time of 27. Verona’s 1,600 relay team also earned a first-place finish with a time of 5:14.
In the field, Wepking won the long jump with a leap of 14-5. Bjorklund finished first in the triple jump with a 30-4. In the high jump, Crowley placed first with a 5-6.
Maria Tsiolis threw to 30-32 in the shot put to finish first. Tanay Minor-Poe won the discus throw with a 73-01. Josie O’Sheridan finished first in the pole vault with a height of 7 feet.