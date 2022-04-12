The mid distance runners for the Verona girls track team showcased its dominance in running to a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay at the Wisconsin Track and Field Indoor state meet on Saturday, April 9, at DLK Kachel Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The mid distance runners led the charge in helping the Wildcats win eight events and a Big Eight Conference season-opening outdoor dual meet on Tuesday, April 5, at Verona Area High School.
WTFA
Verona’s 1,600 relay team of senior Mary Kate Lichty, junior Ava Maradiaga, junior Kate Lewicki and freshman Liz den Daas finished as the state runner-up with a time of 4 minutes, 15.21 seconds, 0.29 of a second away from West Bend West for a state championship.
Verona tied Bay Port, Stoughton and Three Lakes for 21st with eight points. Wisconsin Lutheran edged Mukwonago and Homestead 29.5-28 for the state championship.
The Wildcats had a trio compete in the 400. Lichty finished ninth (1:01.88). Maradiaga finished 30th (1:05.41) and den Daas placed 33rd (1:05.80).
The Wildcats’ 800 relay team of Lewicki, sophomore Annika Rufenacht, Lilly Hauski and Lilly Wepking took 13th (1:53.13).
Senior Joy Bailey finished 15th in the semifinals of the 60 dash with a time of 8.15 seconds, .07 of a second away from getting into the top seven to reach the finals.
Mallory Clark took 31st in the shot put (28 feet, 5 inches). Junior Kate Bjorklund placed 42nd in the triple jump (30-10 ¼) and Wepking added a 43rd-place finish in the long jump (15-2 ¼).
Verona 70, Madison La Follette 28
The Wildcats swept the top four spots in the 400-meter run. Verona took the top three spots in the 1,600 run and 100 high hurdles and top two spots in the 1,600 relay and 300 hurdles.
Lichty won the 400 (1:01.7) and Maradiaga took second (1:03.1). Lichty teamed with den Daas, Erin Nick and Remiker to win the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:27.2
Senior Emma Petta won the 1,600 with a time of 5:53.7. Raelyn Bartels finished second (5:54.2).
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Annalise Cooper, Renee Rech, Nina Donny and Wepking placed first (55.9). Junior Ella Crowley won the 300 hurdles (53.9) and Summer Serrault finished first in the 100 hurdles (18.0). Crowley placed second in the 100 hurdles (19.9). Lauren Lewicki took second in the 300 hurdles (56.1).
Clark won the shot put (28-2) and finished first in the discus (78-9). Maria Tsiolis took second in the shot put (27-11 ½).