The Verona girls track team’s 1,600-meter relay team turned in a fourth-place finish at the 36-team Myrhum Invitational on Saturday, May 7, at Arrowhead High School.
The Wildcats tied Stevens Point for 16th as a team with 16 points. West De Pere edged Mukwonago for the team title 70.5-62.5.
Myrhum Invite
Verona had five top-seven finishes at Myrhum Invitational on May 7, at Arrowhead High School.
The Wildcats’ 1,600-meter relay team of Ava Maradiaga, Nichole Repka, Annika Rufenacht and Mary Kate Lichty finished fourth with a time of 4 minutes, 5.87 seconds.
Verona senior Joy Bailey finished sixth in the 100 dash with a time of 12.94 seconds. The Wildcats’ 800 relay team of Kate Lewicki, Lily Wepking, Rufenacht and Bailey took sixth with a time of 1:47.09.
Lichty took sixth in the 800 (2:26.46).
Bailey teamed with Lilly Hauski, Nichole Repka and Wepking to finish seventh in the 400 relay (50.86).
Verona junior Kate Bjorklund took 14th in the triple jump (32 feet, 7.5 inches). Katie Ryan finished 17th in the high jump (4-10).
Maradiaga placed 13th in the 400 (1:04). Sophie Petta finished 20th in the 300 hurdles (51.75). Freshman Maria Tsiolis placed 21st in the shot put (30-7.5).
Verona double dual
Bjorklund won two individual events in a double dual against Middleton and Sun Prairie on Wednesday, May 4, in Verona.
Bjorklund won the long jump (15-2.25) and the triple jump (32-8.25). Bailey finished first in the 100 (12.74) and Repka won the 200 (27.45). Lichty took first in the 400 (1:00.03). Ryan took the top spot in the high jump (5-2).
The Wildcats won the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays. Bjorklund teamed with Renee Rech, Nina Donny and Kierra Garel to win the 400 relay with a time of 54.22. The Wildcats’ 800 relay team of Rech, Ryan, Erin Nick and Garel took first (1:52.59). In the 1,600 relay, Maradiaga, Repka, Rufenacht and Lichty finished first with a time of 4:07.08.