Every relay for the Verona girls track team proved to be the head of the class at the WIAA Division 1 Sauk Prairie sectional on Thursday, May 25, in Prairie du Sac.
The Wildcats will send four relays and four individuals in three events to the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Verona won sectional championships in all four relays – the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter relays. Junior Annika Rufenacht and sophomore Nicole Repka will each run three relays at state – the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays. Junior Lilly Wepking also qualified for state in three events. She will compete in the 100, 400 and 800 relays.
The Verona girls track team finished second in the sectional with 80 points. Waunakee (103 points) captured the sectional team championship in the 16-team field.
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Rufenacht, Repka, senior Kate Bjorklund and Wepking won a sectional title with a time of 50.81 seconds, 0.41 of a second ahead of Onalaska. Repka teamed with senior Ava Maradiaga, Rufenacht and Wepking to win the 800 relay in a school-record time of 1:43.29, 0.09 of a second ahead of Onalaska. In the 1,600 relay, Maradiaga teamed with Repka, Rufenacht and junior Sophie Petta to win a sectional title (3:57.34), 0.16 of a second ahead of Onalaska.
The Verona 3,200 relay team of senior Hannah Dohnal, sophomore Liz den Daas, Petta and junior Lexi Remiker won with a time of 9:36.47.
“It feels really good because going into the year the 800 really wasn’t on my radar,” den Daas said. “I’ve got to train with Hannah, Lexi and Sophie all season and it really just pushed me to become better.”
Den Daas said assistant coach Dave Nelson convinced her to give running the 3,200 relay a shot.
“When I saw the team go to state last year I was like, ‘I want to be a part of that,’” she said.
Petta finished second place in the 800 (2:19.97) and Wepking placed third in the 100 (12.48). The Wildcats had two qualify for state in the pole vault. Den Daas took second in the pole vault (9-6) and junior Josie O’Sheridan placed third (9-3).
“It’s a great tailwind,” den Daas said after the 3,200 relay before pole vaulting. “It should push me faster.”
Verona girls track coach Kristen Murdock understands that den Daas will have a challenge at state with the pole vault and 3,200 relay at the same time on Saturday at state.
“I have never met a more determined and hard working athlete,” Murdock said. “She has grown from a PR of 6-6 last year to 10-feet this year and has the potential to go even higher. It should also be noted that Liz is an important part of our 4x8 relay team and is an alternate for the 4x4. It’s rare to have an athlete who can run 2:26 in the 800 and also pole vault 10-feet. Unfortunately both events are scheduled for the same time on Saturday morning, but I have no doubts that Liz will do her best and exceed expectations in every event she competes in.”
Murdock said it was a pleasant surprise for O’Sheridan to qualify for state in the pole vault.
“She has been struggling with shin splints all year, yet has persevered through to earn the honor,” Murdock said.
Verona had a couple of other events that just missed qualifying for state. Senior Katie Ryan took fourth in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), one inch away from qualifying for state. Remiker placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:28.51), less than three seconds away from earning a berth to state.
State preview
Three of Verona’s four relays are seeded in the top five heading into the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Friday, June 2, at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay is seeded second (3:57.34), only 1.34 seconds behind top-seeded West De Pere. In the 800 relay, Verona is seeded third (1:43.29). West De Pere is the No. 1 seed in the 800 relay (1:41.58). Verona broke the school record in the 800 relay twice last week, but is in strong contention to medal in all four relays.
“All three of our other relays are in reach of breaking their school records as well,” Murdock said in addition to the 800 relay. “Our relay teams have more to give, and we expect their hard work and effort from this season to culminate with their fastest times this year at state.”
The Wildcats' 3,200 relay is seeded fifth (9:36.47). Muskego is the top seed in the 3,200 relay (9:24.70), about 2.4 seconds ahead of Waukesha West.
The tightest finish may come in the 400 relay where Verona is seeded eighth (50.01) along with Oshkosh West and Appleton North. Muskego is the top seed in the 400 relay (48.88). Only 0.82 of a second separates the trio of eighth seeds from second seed Bay Port.