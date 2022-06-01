When the races really mattered in the postseason last year, Mary Kate Lichty could only ponder what might have been after suffering a torn muscle in her quad.
She ran cross country and trained hard for the track and field season. The extra time she put in paid off after she qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet. She entered the sectional with the ninth fastest 400-meter dash time in the state.
Lichty helped the Verona girls track and field team win two sectional championships on Thursday, May 26, at Baraboo High School. Verona qualified three individuals and three relays for the Division 1 state meet on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The top three finishers from the sectional qualified for state. Verona finished sixth in the 15-team sectional with 54 points. Madison Memorial rolled to the title 109.5-81 over Waunakee.
“I knew this was my last season and I had to put everything into it,” Lichty said. “I had to leave everything out on the track. For me, it’s probably the biggest accomplishment I have had in my life. I’m really happy my hard work has paid off.”
After helping get the 3,200 relay team to state, Lichty knew the challenge that awaited her in the 400. She rose to the occasion finishing second in the 400 with a time of 59.60 seconds.
“I haven’t run the 4x800 much,” Lichty said. “I knew I could get it done (qualifying for state in the 400). I knew I had to do it and I got it done.”
Despite the fact that Lichty has the sixth-fastest Division 1 time in the 800 this year (2:18.90) her signature event always has been the 400. Lichty now has the 12th-fastest time in the state in the 400 this year (59.50).
“I have always loved the 400 since I ran it in middle school,” she said. “I really like how it’s a one move race. You go as hard as you can for one lap. Your capability will get stronger as you go. The one key in the 400 is you can never give up. You have to keep pushing.”
Lichty teamed with junior Ava Maradiaga, freshman Nichole Repka and sophomore Annika Rufenacht to win the 1,600 relay with a time of 4 minutes, .60 seconds. That time in the 1,600 relay ranks fourth-best in the state this season.
“I was proud of all of the girls,” Lichty said. “We knew we had to win and we had so much confidence. It was so deserved for all of the girls.”
Verona had a 1-2 finish in the 100 dash. Senior Joy Bailey won a sectional title in the 100 with a time of 12.36 seconds. Sophomore Lilly Wepking took second (12.76).
The Wildcats’ 800 relay team of senior Kate Lewicki, Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking took second (1:46.03).
The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team of senior Hannah Dohnal, sophomore Raelyn Bartels, Lichty and sophomore Lexi Remiker took third (9:43.25).
Junior Katie Ryan placed seventh in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), but was only four inches away from a state berth.
State preview
The Verona 1,600 relay team enters the Division 1 state meet as the fourth seed.
The top 10 finishers from preliminaries on Friday will advance to the finals on Saturday. The top six will earn medals.
“I predict we will be on the podium,” Lichty said. “Every girl on the team really knows what it means to get there. Everyone has the same confidence and dedication to do it.”
Bailey is the sixth seed in the 100 (12.36). She has the seventh-fastest time in the state in the 100 this season, 0.04 of a second away from Stoughton senior Abby Groleau, who plans to try out for the track team at Colorado State University next year.
Wepking is seeded 13th in the 100 (12.76). The top seed in the 100 is Whitefish Bay junior Lola Kolawole (12.01) and the second seed is Chippewa Falls junior Brooklyn Sandvig (12.03).
Lichty is the ninth seed in the 400. The top seed is Sandvig (55.27). The second seed is West Bend West senior Sarah Roemer (56.74) followed by third-seeded West De Pere junior Elia Aitken (56.86).
The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team is seeded 12th out of 24 teams. In the 400 relay, Verona is seeded 14th (1:46.03). The top seed in the 800 relay is Muskego (1:42.87) followed by Milwaukee Lutheran (1:43.03) and Divine Savior Holy Angels (1:43.22).