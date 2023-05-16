As a gymnast, Verona senior Katie Ryan has become used to powering through a jump off one leg.
That’s why when she started high jumping last year for the Verona girls track and field team it seemed like a natural fit. Ryan showcased her ability to be a student of the sport after winning the high jump with a lifetime-best jump of 5 feet, 4 inches to win a Big Eight Conference championship on Friday, May 12, at Breitbach Stadium in Middleton.
Before her final approach on her last jump at 5-4, Ryan went through the areas she had to fine-tune for her final attempt.
“I just had to hit it hard and knee drive,” Ryan said. “That is all I was thinking about. I was on a down streak and hadn’t hit 5-0 in like four meets. It was definitely a good feeling to get that back.”
Her gymnastics background paid off in learning the fundamentals of the high jump.
Ryan made both 5-2 and 5-3 on her first attempts. It put her in a good position if it came down to tiebreakers.
“Getting it on the first (jump) definitely gave me some confidence,” she said. “When I stress over it, my third jump usually isn’t as good because I get in my head.”
It was one of four titles as the Wildcats racked up 149 points to win a Big Eight Conference championship. Middleton finished second (120) and Madison Memorial took third (113.5).
The Wildcats had three reach the finals in the 100-meter dash. Verona junior Lilly Wepking won the 100 in 12.5 seconds and senior Sierra Poteat took third place (12.62).
“I think it goes to show how strong our team is,” Wepking said of a trio of Verona runners in the finals. “I really wasn’t expecting to win because the La Follette girl has some legs. I’m just proud I could pull through.”
Wepking has trained at Total Athlete Performance in Verona.
“I think my start is better than a lot of other girls,” she said. “That helps me a ton. It helps with my first step on sprinting. I think that is where I made up a lot of ground from last year to this year.”
The Wildcats won both the 400 relay and the 1,600 relay. In the 400 relay, sophomore Liz den Daas teamed with Annika Rufenacht, Kate Bjorklund and Wepking to win with a 51.01. In the 1,600 relay, Ava Maradiaga, Nicole Repka, Jadyn Gilbert and Sophie Petta clocked in at 4 minutes, 7.52 seconds to finish first.
In the 3,200 relay, Hannah Dohnal, Emma Larson, Raelyn Bartels and den Daas took second with a time of 9:54.37. Maradiaga, Ryan, Rufenacht and Ella Crowley crossed the finish line at 1:48.06 to take second in the 800 relay. Other runner-up finishes for the Wildcats included Ryan in the 100 hurdles (15.91) and Repka in the 400 dash (58.87).
Juniors Summer Serrault and Lexi Remiker placed third in the 100 hurdles and 1,600, respectively. Serrault went 16.24, while Remiker clocked in at 5:20.53. Petta placed third in the 800 with a 2:27.86 and senior Mallory Clark went 34-11 in the shot put to place third.
Fourth-place finishes for the Wildcats included Petta in the 400 (1:01.55), Wepking in the 200 dash (26.69), Serrault in the long jump (16-3.5) and Bjorklund in the triple jump (33-3).
Fifth-place finishes for Verona included Gilbert in the 300 hurdles (50.12), Repka in the 200 dash (26.8) and den Daas in the pole vault (8-6).
Junior Josie O’Sheridan finished sixth in the pole vault (8-6) and Crowley took sixth in the 300 hurdles (51.01) and Dohnal placed eighth to medal in the 800 (2:32.27).