Sprinting and mid-distance events will be strengths for the Verona girls track team again.
Verona junior Lilly Wepking finished 10th in the 100-meter dash (13.01 seconds) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. Wepking is a two-time state qualifier in the 100 and 400-meter relay.
The Wildcats are set to return three-fourths of their 1,600-meter relay team – senior Ava Maradiaga, sophomore Nicole Repka and junior Annika Rufenacht That group finished sixth at state last year with a time of 4 minutes, 4.68 seconds. Verona also brings back three-fourths of its 800-meter relay team – Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking that took 13th in the preliminaries at state last year with a time of 1:46.65.
Verona also returns three of its 3,200 relay members – senior Hannah Dohnal, junior Raelyn Bartels and junior Lexi Remiker that placed 20th at state last season.
Sophomore Liz den Daas will be one of the team’s top middle distance runners. Den Daas finished fourth in the 400 (1:03.98) at the Big Eight Conference meet last year. The Wildcats won the conference title in the 1,600 relay with a team of den Daas, Maradiaga, Repka and Rufenacht with a time of 4:05.42, a time that ranked fourth in the state in Division 1 before the sectional meet last year.
The other returning conference champion event for the Wildcats is the 400 relay team of Rufenacht, Maradiaga, Repka and Wepking.
Wepking will look to improve on her third-place conference finish in the 200 (26.71).
Senior Kate Bjorklund will be relied on in the triple jump and long jump. Bjorklund took second in the triple jump (33-0) and third in the long jump (15-11.5) at the conference meet last year. She was a sectional qualifier in the long jump. Wepking also will be one of the team’s top long jumpers.
Senior Katie Ryan will contribute in the high jump and senior Mallory Clark will be counted on in the shot put and discus.
Other hurdlers for the Wildcats are Summer Serrault and Lauren Lewicki.
In long distance events, Verona will be led by Remiker, Bartels, Dohnal and den Daas. Remiker took 105th out of 190 runners at the Division 1 state cross country meet in the fall.
Verona tied Janesville Parker for fourth in the conference meet last year. Madison Memorial won the conference title by seven points over Sun Prairie last season.