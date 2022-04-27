The Verona girls track and field team racked up 13-first place finishes during a Big Eight Conference dual against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 26, in Beloit.
Ella Crowley won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.4 seconds. In the 100 dash, Joy Bailey took the top spot with a time of 12.4.
The 800 relay team of Kate Lewicki, Lilly Wepking, Annika Rufenacht and Bailey teamed up for a win with a 1:52. Kate Rawlins won the 400 dash with a time of 1:18. In the 400 relay, Lilly Hauski, Nicole Repka, Bailey and Wepking teamed up for the top time of 51.1.
In the 300 hurdles, Crowley placed first with a time of 53.02. Repka took the top spot in the 200 dash with a time of 27 seconds. Verona’s 1,600 relay team also earned a first-place finish with a time of 5:14.
In the field, Wepking won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5 inches. Kate Bjorklund finished first in the triple jump with a 30-4. In the high jump, Crowley placed first with a 5-6.
Maria Tsiolis threw to 30-32 in the shot put to finish first. Tanay Minor-Poe won the discus throw with a 73-01. Josie O’Sheridan finished first in the pole vault with a height of 7 feet.