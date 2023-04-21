The Verona girls track and field team took home nine first-place finishes during a Big Eight Conference dual against Madison West on Tuesday, April 18, at Mansfield Stadium.
Katie Ryan won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.7 seconds. Jadyn Gilbert helped the Wildcats sweep the hurdles when she finished first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.3.
In the 100 dash, Sierra Poteat sprinted to the top time of 12.4. Verona also won the 200 dash thanks to Emily Spielman’s finish of 28.8.
The Wildcats won both the 800 and 400 relays. In the 800 relay, Marilyn Codde, Nicole Repka, Annika Rufenacht and Lilly Wepking teamed up for the winning-time of 1:47.2. In the 400 relay, it was Rufenacht, Codde, Wepking and Kate Bjorklund winning with a 52.7.
Verona won three field events – Codde in the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches), Mallory Clark in the shot put (32-1) and Liz den Daas in the pole vault (9-0).