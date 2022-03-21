The Verona girls track team opened up its season with a sixth-place finish at the Indoor Classic on Friday, March 18, at the University of Dubuque.
The Wildcats recorded 37.5 points to take sixth. Western Dubuque won the invitational with 67 points. Verona’s best placement came in the 1,600-meter relay with a runner-up finish. Senior Mary Kate Lichty teamed up with juniors Hannah Dohnal and Ava Maradiga and sophomore Lexi Remiker to clock in at 4 minutes, 24.91 seconds.
In the 3,200 relay, freshman Liz den Daas, Remiker, sophomore Raelyn Bartels and senior Emma Petta placed third with a 10:39.66. In the distance medley, sophomore Lily Wepking, senior Joy Bailey, Lichty and Dohnal teamed up for a fourth-place finish with a 4:37.37.
The Wildcats had three fourth-place individual finishes: Junior Katie Ryan in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), junior Ava Maradiaga in the pole vault (8-0) and junior Kate Bjorklund in the triple jump (30-7.5).
Individual fifth-place finishes included Wepking (long jump, 14-8).
Top-10 individual finishes for Verona included Bailey (sixth, 55 dash and seventh, high jump), sophomore Sophie Petta (seventh, 400 dash), sophomore Payton Vant (eighth, pole vault), Bjorklund (10th, long jump), senior Nina Donny (eighth, triple jump) and sophomore Erisa Rushiti (10th, triple jump).