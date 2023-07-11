Verona’s Nolan Wirtz tied for 34th place at the Wisconsin PGA College Showcase on Monday, July 10, at Whistling Straits/Irish Course Haven.
Wirtz shot a two-round total of 20-over-par-164. He shot a final round of 9-over-par 81 on Monday.
Wirtz started on the back nine and parred the 387-yard No. 10. He then bogeyed four of the next five holes. He closed the back strong with pars on Nos. 16 and 18 to make the turn at 5-over-par 41.
Wirtz double bogeyed the 386-yard No. 1 and bogeyed the 360-yard No. 2. He then reeled off seven straight pars to finish the front at 4-over-par 40.
He got off to a tough start in the first round on Sunday, but rebounded to shoot an 83. Wirtz bogeyed No. 1 and had a double bogey on No. 2. He then parred the 138-yard No. 3. He parred four of his next six holes, but shot a 7-over-par 43 on the front nine.
Wirtz rebounded on the back nine, parring three straight holes. He shot 4-over-par 40 on the back nine.
Wirtz tied for 21st place in a PGA Tour tournament at Blackwolf Run and Meadow Valleys Course on Thursday, July 6, in Kohler.
Wirtz shot a 6-over-par 78. Wirtz posted four birdies, He birdied the 368-yard No. 1 and 402-yard No. 2. He shot 2-over-par 38 on the front nine.
On the back nine, Wirtz double bogeyed No. 10. He rebounded to birdie the 514-yard No. 11 and also birdied the 196-yard No. 15. He also had five pars in the round.
Cambridge’s Kian Bystol Flores captured the title with a two-round score of 2-under-par 142. He shot a 5-under-par 67 in the first round on Sunday to open up a five-shot lead over Milton’s Cade Wieland.
Haessig takes fifth in WPGA Tour tournament
Lily Haessig finished fifth place in the WPGA Junior Tour on Thursday, July 6, at Bullseye Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Haessig shot a 26-over-par 98. She parred four holes. She bogeyed the first two holes on the front nine. Haessig had a quintuple bogey on No. 3 and bounced back to par the 121-yard No. 4. She finished at 15-over-par-51 on the front.
Haessig posted three pars on the back nine. She closed strong with pars on the 326-yard No. 17 and 307-yard No. 18.