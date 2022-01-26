The one-two punch of sophomore Annika Rufenacht and junior Ella Crowley led the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team to a program-best performance in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Madison Memorial.
The Wildcat/Crusaders rolled by the Spartans 142.4-132.125 in a dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Verona Area High School. The 142.4 score by the Wildcat/Crusaders is a school record.
Crowley said the conference dual meets are more like practices before the Big Eight Conference meet.
“We never really looked at it as a competition except for just trying to improve ourselves, get a better score as a team, see how far we can go and get ready for conference and sectionals,” she said.
Rufenacht won the all-around competition with a score of 36.925 and Crowley finished second (35.375). Rufenacht won three of the four events. She finished first on the balance beam (9.425), took first on the floor exercise (9.350) and took the top spot in the vault (9.2).
Crowley won the uneven bars with a lifetime-best score of 9.075. Crowley executed her toe front into a front tuck dismount off the bars perfectly.
“Not a lot of people do toe fronts and it’s fun to do some interesting things not many people see,” Crowley said. “I was just happy to land a good one. It’s always a good feeling to get a 9 because those are hard to get in high school.”
Crowley used the toe front at times off the bars last year.
“I worked on them over the summer and I’m more consistent at landing them,” she said.
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top five spots on the floor. Crowley finished second on the floor (9.1) and balance beam (9.2).
Rufenacht placed second on the uneven bars (8.950) and VA/ME dominated the vault, sweeping the top three spots. Freshman Anna Messner took second on the vault (8.725) and junior Katie Ryan placed third (8.4).
Hauser said the team has improved on the uneven bars, but it’s still the weakest event.
“Any time you can score in the 8s on the bars in high school and the fact that we can have a whole lineup in the 8s or higher is really helping us out,” Hauser said.
Four gymnasts for VA/ME scored 9.0 or higher on the floor exercise.
“They get to show off their dance out there,” Hauser said. “They were tired tonight, but I’m happy with their performance. They pushed through.”
Crowley said she was comfortable in Verona’s gymnastics room and the team had positive energy going into the floor exercise.
“Having fans around always adds a little extra pressure,” she said. “You always want to do as best as you can.”