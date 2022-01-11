It turned into a long time coming for Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht and her high school gymnastics debut.
The Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team had its first two dual meets postponed because of COVID-19 protocols and the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, was the season opener for the Wildcat/Crusaders.
Rufenacht, who has competed in club gymnastics, looked right at home, winning the all-around championship with a score of 37.050. The invitational was split into two divisions with the White Division featuring all of the larger enrollment schools.
“It was really good to finally get a meet under our belt,” Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “It was starting to feel like we may never get to compete, and that can really wear on the team. Of course, winning was a pleasant surprise, but our real focus was on getting through our routines and trying to manage nerves, which I think we did very well.”
Rufenacht won the floor exercise (9.60) and the vault (9.55). She took second on the uneven bars (9.15) and fourth on the balance beam (8.75) to lead VA/ME to the White Division team title 140.850-132.20 over Big Eight rival Sun Prairie.
Hauser said having worked with Rufenacht in club gymnastics, her performance wasn’t a surprise.
“It was very impressive considering how different the high school competition atmosphere is compared to a club meet,” she said. “High school competitions are much louder, a little more chaotic, way longer, and there’s a lot more eyes on you, so nerves can get to you.”
Hauser said Rufenacht had the extra challenge of being the anchor on every event.
“I’m extremely happy with how she handled the responsibility,” Hauser said. “Anchor is a really important spot to hold for the team, and Annika proved she was up to it.”
Rufenacht has a perfect 10 start value on every event.
“That’s pretty rare in this sport, particularly on vault and bars, and those 10 start values put her in a position to score higher than some other gymnasts who may not have full bonus or meet all the requirements for an event,” she said.
Junior Ella Crowley took fourth in the all-around competition (35.850) and sophomore teammate Anna Messner placed sixth all-around (33.450).
Hauser said Messner impressed her with how she handled the pressure of such a big meet.
“After struggling a bit with bars last week, Anna pulled off a full set at the meet which was a huge accomplishment,” she said. “She also had a big save on her vault landing, and I love to see that kind of effort to stay on her feet where others may have just sat it down.”
Crowley finished second on the balance beam (9.05), fourth on the vault (9.0), fourth on the floor (9.325) and seventh on the uneven bars (8.475).
Junior Katie Ryan took fifth on the floor (9.0) and sixth on the balance beam (8.550).
Senior Alyssa Fischer returned from a sprained ankle and competed an altered routine on the balance beam.
Hauser said Fischer competed with a watered down beam routine, but she showed her dedication to the team and her position as captain by sticking her routine.
The Wildcat/Crusaders competed without sophomore Denise Ta who missed the invitational with a knee injury. Alex Hernandez missed the meet with a sprained ankle and Hauser said her return this season is questionable.