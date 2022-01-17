Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht turned in a near perfect vaulting performance against Janesville Parker and the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team in dominating fashion rolled to two Big Eight Conference wins last week.
The Wildcat/Crusaders beat Janesville Parker in a conference dual road meet 139.875-123.225 on Thursday, Jan. 13.
In the home opener, VA/ME swept the top three spots in the all-around competition en route to a 140.25-121.625 win over Madison United, the co-op that includes Madison East and Madison La Follette.
VA/ME 139.875, Janesville Parker 123.225
Rufenacht won three events to lead the Wildcat/Crusaders past the Vikings Jan. 13 at Parker High School in Janesville.
Rufenacht won the vault with a score of 9.7 points, only 0.3 points from a perfect score. She added first-place finishes on the floor exercise (9.150) and uneven bars (8.450). Rufenacht earned the all-around championship (35.550) followed by junior teammate Ella Crowley (356.150) and freshman Anna Messner (32.825).
“I’m extremely grateful to have this kind of depth when it comes to the lineup,” Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “As we work through injuries and return gymnasts to the roster, the varsity lineup does become a challenge for me since there are only five spots, but the girls know the lineups will fluctuate throughout season as we work to keep as many athletes as possible eligible for the conference meet.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the vault, balance beam and uneven bars. Junior Katie Ryan won the balance beam with a score of 9.5. Crowley finished second (9.350) and senior Alyssa Fischer took third (8.80). Fischer finished second on the uneven bars (8.275) and Crowley took second on the vault (9.150).
Messner took second in the floor (8.950). Crowley placed third on the floor (8.80) and third on the uneven bars (7.850). Ryan added a third-place finish on the vault (8.70).
VA/ME 140.25, Madison United 121.625
Rufenacht won the all-around competition with a score of 36.175 points. Crowley finished second (34.850) and Messner took third (33.40).
Rufenacht won the uneven bars (9.35) and tied Ryan for first on the floor exercise (9.25).
Crowley took the top spot on the balance beam (9.325) and Messner won the vault (9.0).
“Ella is a very consistent beam worker in practice which carries over to her solid performances in competition,” Hauser said.
Hauser said Crowley has a high-level beam routine with a start value of 10.0.
“We also changed her routine this season to include a front walkover into the front tuck dismount which is helping ease composition deductions,” Hauser said.
Messner set a season-high on the vault against Madison United.
“Anna has been putting a big focus on vault in practices, so I’m happy to see her improving on that event,” Hauser said. “Her landing was much better on Tuesday compared to Mount Horeb, which helped her hit that 9.0 score.”