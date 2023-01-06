After having its season opener delayed by three weeks, the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team turned in a dominating performance during a 142.675-135.975 Big Eight dual win over Sun Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Dominika Ziemba
Verona/Edgewood's Dominika Ziemba competes on uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Verona/Edgewood's Dominika Ziemba competes on uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Zoe Brattlie
Verona/Edgewood coaches watch on as Zoe Brattlie competes on uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Denise Ta
Verona/Edgewood's Denise Ta competes on uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Laura Drake
Verona/Edgewood's Laura Drake competes on uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Ella Crowley
Verona/Edgewood's Ella Crowley reacts to her uneven bar routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Ella Crowley
Verona/Edgewood's Ella Crowley competes on the uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Anna Messner
Verona/Edgewood's Anna Messner gets a high-five after her uneven bar routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Annika Rufenacht
Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht competes on the uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Annika Rufenacht
Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht reacts after her uneven bar routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Annika Rufenacht
Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht competes on uneven bars during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Dominika Ziemba
Verona/Edgewood's Dominika Ziemba competes on floor during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Dominika Ziemba
Verona/Edgewood's Dominika Ziemba competes on floor during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Anna Messner
Verona/Edgewood's Anna Messner does her floor routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Katie Ryan
Verona/Edgewood's Katie Ryan does her floor routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Katie Ryan
Verona/Edgewood's Katie Ryan competes on floor during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Annika Rufenacht
Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht does her floor routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Ella Crowley
Verona/Edgewood's Ella Crowley does her floor routine during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Denise Ta
Verona/Edgewood's Denise Ta gets air on the beam during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Denise Ta
Verona/Edgewood's Denise Ta competes on beam during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Anna Messner
Verona/Edgewood's Anna Messner competes on beam during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Katie Ryan
Verona/Edgewood's Katie Ryan competes on beam during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Annika Rufenacht
Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht competes on beam during a dual on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School.
The Division 1 state runner-ups from last season looked ahead of schedule from last year as VA/ME collected a score of 140.85 in the 2021-2022 season opener – which also was delayed until early January.
“For us, our goal was to just get through this one and get a baseline put out,” VA/ME head coach Rachael Hauser said. “We had some definite wins and some huge routines. We had a couple falls, so that’s something we’re going to go back in the gym and work on.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders were led by Annika Rufenacht – the defending state champion in the all-around and vault. The junior won all four events on her way to winning the all-around competition with a score of 37.15.
Senior Ella Crowley earned a pair of runner-up finishes on the balance beam and floor exercise on her way to taking second in the all-around.
“I’m very happy with myself and the team,” Crowley said. “We obviously had some mistakes, but it’s our first meet so we were expecting that. Overall, we did really well and we’re happy with it.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders had their best score on the floor exercise, racking up 36.75 points, outscoring Sun Prairie (33.5) by 3.25 points. Verona/Edgewood had the top three scores in the event, led by Rufenacht’s 9.45.
Crowley and senior Katie Ryan both scored 9.15s to tie for second.
“Katie put in a double full,” Hauser said. “So she upgraded and she was really nervous about it, but it went really well.”
Junior Anna Messner tied for fourth overall with a 9 to round out VA/ME on the floor.
Verona/Edgewood also had a strong debut on the balance beam with a 36.625. VA/ME occupied four of the top five spots – including Rufenacht’s first-place finish of 9.375. Crowley was second with a 9.35.
“Ella had a fall earlier in the season when we had a practice meet to try and replace our canceled meet,” Hauser said. “She was mad about that. She came back and just nailed that beam. That was one of her best beam routines ever.”
Added Crowley: “I wasn’t really wobbling as much as I normally do. I was pretty solid with all my skills. It just flowed better than I normally do. It’s the pressure of actually competing that helps.”
Messner and Ryan tied for fourth on beam with 8.95s.
“Beam looked great to me,” Hauser said. “We had a couple falls, but it’s the first meet, it’s early in the season, so I’m OK with that.”
On vault, Rufenacht took the top spot with a 9.175. Crowley finished fourth with an 8.8. VA/ME was rounded out with junior Laura Drake’s 8.7 and freshman Dominika Ziemba’s 8.675.
Ziemba was in the varsity lineup for both vault and floor exercise. She finished with an 8.2 on floor.
“She’s going to be somebody to watch,” Hauser said. “She performed really well tonight.”
Drake also was in two events – the vault and uneven bars. Hauser noted Drake was feeling under the weather in the opener, but expects her to be a key varsity contributor throughout the season.
Verona/Edgewood started the meet off on the uneven bars with a score of 33.95. Rufenacht finished first with a score of 9.15, followed by Messner’s 8.9, which was good for second. VA/ME was rounded out with Crowley’s 8.05 and junior Denise Ta’s 7.85.
“Bars went really well,” Hauser said. “Starting on the event is really challenging.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders are looking for their fourth straight trip to state after taking second last season.
“I’m really excited,” Crowley said about the season. “I think we’re going to hit a lot of new personal bests. And hopefully we can go to state again this year and we can see what happens.”