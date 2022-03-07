The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team had two goals heading into the season — make it back to state and improve on its program-best fifth-place finish from last year.
Mission accomplished on both fronts.
Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht captured individual state titles in the all-around and vault to help lead the VA/ME gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, March 5, in Wisconsin Rapids.
VA/ME collected 144.399 points to place second. Franklin/Muskego took home the state championship in D1 with 147.682 points. Arrowhead finished third with 142.5 points.
The second-place finish at state is the best in program history. The team previous best state placement came last season with a fifth-place finish (136.5 points).
“We set our goals early in the season — make it to state, and improve upon our fifth-place finish from last year,” VA/ME head coach Rachael Hauser said. “We really didn't know that a top-two finish was a possibility until the second honor roll came out at the very end of January and we started to see most teams putting up scores in the upper 130s while we were pushing 142. At that point we did have to adjust our focus a bit so we would be more prepared for our sectionals and state rotations and to ensure we wouldn't hit peak performance too early.”
Rufenacht finished in the top three of every event on her way to winning the all-around competition with 38.116 points. Homestead junior Maggie Pokorny earned runner-up honors in the all-around with 37.9 points. Rufenacht also earned an individual state championship on the vault with a score of 9.633. Holmen senior Kamryn McNally placed second with a score of 9.567.
Other finishes for Rufenacht included second on the uneven bars (9.6) and floor exercise (9.4), as well as third on the balance beam (9.483).
“I'm really proud of how well Annika handled the pressure on Saturday,” Hauser said. “This being her first state meet, it can be so easy to let nerves get the best of you, but she stayed focused all the way to the end. We made some minor tweaks to her floor routine in the last week and I think that helped her gain a few tenths back on that event. We knew vault and bars should be solid events for her, but I think her beam was actually one of her most confident performances of the year as well.”
Sophomore Anna Messner placed 10th on the uneven bars with a score of 9.05.
“Anna had a stellar beam performance, an event that she struggled with in practice last week, so to see her get up there and hit was awesome,” Hauser said.
Junior Katie Ryan tied for 13th on the balance beam with a 8.817. Ryan added a 22nd-place finish on the floor exercise with a 8.85.
Junior Ella Crowley finished 14th in the all-around with a score of 35.317. Crowley’s best finish came on the vault (18th) with a score of 9.15. Seniors Alyssa Fischer and Lily Merrick also competed for VA/ME at the state meet.
“Graduating Alyssa and Lily will definitely leave some holes in the lineup, but we've got girls down the roster that are eager to get a chance at a varsity spot, so I'm excited to see what they can accomplish during the offseason,” Hauser said. “The core of the varsity lineup will stay intact, so I think we've got a great chance to make it back to state and hopefully challenge for another top-two finish.”