Junior Annika Rufenacht and senior Katie Ryan both won two events each to lead the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team to a 143.325-124.825 Big Eight dual win over Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Middleton High School.
Rufenacht won both the vault (9.625) and uneven bars (9.3) on her way to winning the all-around competition with a score of 37.375. VA/ME senior Ella Crowley earned runner-up honors in the all-around with a score of 34.525.
Ryan earned first-place finishes in both the balance beam (9.55) and floor exercise (9.325). The Wildcat/Crusaders’ best score came on the balance beam with a 37.1. The top five spots all went to Verona/Edgewood.
VA/ME earned scores of 36.675 and 36.5 on the vault and floor exercise, respectively. The Wildcat/Crusaders recorded a score of 33.05 on the uneven bars.
Freshman Dominika Ziemba’s best finish came on the vault with a 9.3, good for second. Laura Drake placed third in the event with a 9.
On the uneven bars, VA/ME’s Zoe Brattlie earned runner-up honors with an 8.1 – only behind Rufenacht’s 9.3. Junior Anna Messner added another second-place finish for the Wildcat/Crusaders with a 9.4 on the balance beam. Denise Ta finished fifth in the event with an 8.4.
Crowley finished fourth in all four events – with her best score coming on the beam with a 9.