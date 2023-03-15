The postseason accolades are rolling in for the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team that won the program’s first-ever WIAA Division 1 state championship.
Seven members of VA/ME were named all-state. Verona junior Annika Rufenacht was named the Big Eight Conference’s Gymnast of the Year and earned first-team all-state in the all-around.
Rufenacht won state titles in the all-around, uneven bars and balance beam. The gymnasts who receive all-state recognition are based on their top five scores through the Big Eight Conference meet. The average all-around score for Rufenacht in the all-around was 37.875.
Verona freshman Dominika Ziemba (9.255) and senior Ella Crowley (9.15) earned first-team all-state on the vault. Junior Anna Messner was a first-team all-state selection on the uneven bars (9.085) and senior Katie Ryan was first team on the balance beam (9.32).
Edgewood junior Denise Ta – who tied Rufenacht for the state championship on the balance beam – was second-team all-state on the beam (8.95). Junior Laura Drake earned second-team honors on the vault (9.03).
The Wildcat/Crusaders had five gymnasts receive Big Eight All-Conference honors. Rufenacht was named first-team all-conference in the all-around, vault and on the floor exercise. She received second-team honors on the uneven bars.
The all-conference honors are based on the gymnasts who finished in the top three in each event at the conference meet. Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser was named the conference’s Coach of the Year. That comes on the heels of being named the Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.
Ryan received second-team all-conference accolades on the balance beam and floor.
Crowley earned second-team accolades in the all-around and was honorable mention all-conference on the floor.
Messner received honorable mention recognition on the uneven bars. Ta earned honorable mention recognition on the balance beam.