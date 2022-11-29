It was a record-breaking season for the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team last year.
The Wildcat/Crusaders finished as the state runner-up at the WIAA Division 1 state meet, the best finish in the history of the program and won a Big Eight Conference championship and a Division 1 sectional title for the first times in program history. Junior Annika Rufenacht captured state championships in the vault (9.633) and in the all-around competition (38.116) last year and the team scored a lifetime-best 145.5 points to win a sectional for the first time in the history of the program.
Rufenacht was the state runner-up on the uneven bars (9.6) and on the floor exercise (9.4). She added a third-place finish on the balance beam (9.483).
“We are certainly looking to make it back to state and to challenge for another top finish, but we’d also like to see a couple more individual qualifiers standing on the podium at the end of the day,” VA/ME coach Rachel Hauser said.
With four gymnasts returning from last year’s state runner-up team, VA/ME is looking to make a run to a fourth straight state meet. The only way for the Wildcat/Crusaders to improve on last year would be to win the program’s first state championship. The other gymnasts back for the Wildcat/Crusaders are junior Anna Messner, senior Ella Crowley and senior Katie Ryan. Messner placed 10th on the uneven bars at state with a score of 9.05.
Hauser said the co-op has some lofty goals and it will be challenging to see them pushing for more accomplishments this season.
“Overall I was happy with our vaults last season, but I do think this year's vault team will prove to be stronger by the end of season,” she said. “We have potential for a full lineup of flipping vaults, which is a rarity for teams in our area.”
Crowley, a three-time state qualifier, took 14th in the all-around at state with a score of 35.317. The best finish for Crowley came on the vault where she placed 18th (9.15).
Messner is coming off an elbow injury and Hauser said she may not vault this season.
“She’s an integral part of our bars team and I think she could challenge for a podium spot at sectionals this year,” Hauser said.
Ryan tied for 13th on the balance beam at state with an 8.817 and added a 22nd-place finish on the floor exercise with an 8.85.
“Katie is solid on vault, but beam and floor are where she really shines,” Hauser said.
Rufenacht won Big Eight Conference titles in the vault (9.6) and uneven bars (9.350). She also was the conference champion in the all-around competition with a score of 37.5 points.
Rufenacht used a Yurchenko vault last season.
“Annika's vault is what sets her apart from other top gymnasts, being one of the only gymnasts in the state with a 10.0 start value on the event,” Hauser said.
Crowley tied Rufenacht for second on the balance beam (9.45) at the conference meet last year. Ryan is back after taking fourth on the floor (9.250) and fifth on the balance beam (9.4) at conference last season.
Verona/Edgewood has to replace two seniors from last year’s state team. Contenders to fill in those spots are junior Denise Ta, newcomers Dominika Ziemba, Zoe Brattlie and Laura Drake.
“I’m definitely excited to see what Dominika Ziemba and Zoe Brattlie can bring to the table,” Hauser said. “They both are coming in with a solid background from club gymnastics, but I see a lot of untapped potential in them.”
Hauser said Drake is proving to be a great uneven bars worker and is strong in the other three events too.
There are 12 new gymnasts on the team this year.
“I expect we'll be starting out a bit slower than last season, but by mid-January, with the new girls adjusted to high school competition format, I feel we’ll start to hit our stride,” she said.