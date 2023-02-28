As senior Ella Crowley’s gymnastics career reaches an end, she’s hoping a cliffhanger still is left to be written.
The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team qualified for state for the fourth straight year, after scoring 145.8 points to win the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie West sectional on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Sun Prairie. It marks the first time in the history of the program there has been a streak of four straight tips to state.
Crowley – who plans to pursue a nursing degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison or Kentucky – has been competing in gymnastics since she was age 4.
“It’s going to be weird doing no gymnastics after doing it for so long,” Crowley said. “It’s been so awesome being a part of this team and doing all the things we have done throughout the years. It’s awesome to see how we have grown throughout the four years.”
Now, VA/ME will look to win the program’s first-ever state championship on Friday, March 3, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
“It really just depends on the day and how we perform,” Crowley said. “As long as we are confident and do what we have been training to do all year, I think we have the potential.”
Every VA/ME gymnast qualified for state in at least one individual event. The Wildcat/Crusaders captured the sectional title over runner-up Prairie West/East (136.525).
A trio of VA/ME gymnasts who qualified for state in the all-around competition are junior Annika Rufenacht, Crowley and junior Anna Messner. Rufenacht – the defending state champion in the all-around and in the vault – captured the all-around sectional championship with a score of 37.125. Crowley finished second (36.125) and Messner took third (35.875).
“It’s really exciting,” Rufenacht said. “I’m really proud of our team this year and what we have been able to accomplish. I’m obviously a little nervous. I’m excited I get to go back to state again.”
Rufenacht won sectional titles in the vault (9.75), uneven bars (9.175) and floor exercise (9.125). She added a fourth-place finish on the balance beam (9.075).
“It’s one of my highest scores I have ever gotten,” Rufenacht said of the vault. “I’m really proud of how I was able to do.”
Rufenacht said she has been working a lot on her landings because that is where a lot of deductions come from.
Messner had an elbow injury early in the season and didn’t compete on the vault for the first three meets.
“I’m so excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Messner said of qualifying for the all-around competition at state. “I worked all year for it so I’m really excited and proud.”
The vault has been one of the team’s strongest events during the season.
“We all have similar vaults,” Crowley said. “We all work and practice the same and it shows through our scores. It’s great seeing all of the high scores and see how much progress we have made throughout the season on our vaults.”
Junior Denise Ta captured a sectional championship on the balance beam (9.3). The Wildcat/Crusaders had four of the top five state qualifiers on the vault, uneven bars and balance beam.
Crowley took third in the vault (9.350) and senior Katie Ryan finished fourth (9.2). Messner scored a 9.150 to tie Sun Prairie West/East’s Martha Guelker for fifth place.
On the uneven bars, the Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots. Messner finished second on the uneven bars (9.0) and Crowley took third (8.975). Ta added a fifth-place finish (8.6).
Ryan took second on the balance beam (9.250) and Messner placed fifth (8.850). Rufenacht fell off the beam while trying to execute a back layout. The bonus skill has an extra 0.7 points and if she would have landed it, her score likely would have been over 9.7.
Rufenacht said she was a little crooked when she tried to land the back layout on the balance beam.
“I just have to do more reps in practice to get it down,” she said.
A trio of VA/ME gymnasts qualified for state on the floor exercise. In addition to Rufenacht, freshman Dominika Ziemba tied Sun Prairie West/East’s Audrey Seefeld for second place (9.075) and Cowley placed fourth (9.050).
“We started out a little questionable on floor, but they brought it with back the three other events,” VA/ME head coach Rachael Hauser said. “We just had trouble with the landings. Their floor is just really bouncy. It isn’t a bad thing. Ours is so hard and we had a hard time in 10 minutes adjusting to the bounciness of the floor.”
State preview
Verona Area/Madison Edgewood enters the Division 1 state meet along with Franklin/Muskego co-op as the top contenders to win a Division 1 state championship.
Franklin/Muskego is the defending state champion and VA/ME was the state runner-up last year.
Rufenacht said the No. 1 goal is to win state.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “We are going to put it all out there and see what happens.”
Earlier this season, Franklin/Muskego clipped VA/ME for the Spartan Invitational championship by 1.8 points. The Wildcat/Crusaders were outscored on the uneven bars 37.375-33.825, but had a higher score in every other event.
“We will really have been putting a focus on bars,” Hauser said. “We know they will beat us on bars. We have worked on our bars to cut down on that gap. We have consistently scored higher than them on the other three events.”
Franklin/Muskego originally had a co-op with Oak Creek/Whitnall and the program won state championships eight of nine years from 2011 to 2020. Now, even in a newly aligned co-op, Franklin/Muskego is still a gymnastics power, but maybe not out of reach of VA/ME.
Franklin/Muskego junior Kaylee Stoeger finished fourth on the floor exercise (9.350) at state last year. Junior teammate Ellie Johnson finished fifth (9.383) on the balance beam at state last year.
“I think we are evenly matched,” Hauser said. “It will come down to the performance on that day. We all do know we have the ability to win. They have been gaining confidence in that realm when understanding they could win.”