The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team is in a competition with themselves over the next month as they look to fine-tune routines leading up to the championship season with the Big Eight Conference meet about one week away and the sectional in two weeks.
The Wildcat/Crusaders proved they will be a force on the state scene after a dominating 145.925-125.950 win over Madison Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Verona Area High School.
VA/ME used that performance as a springboard en route to winning the Cardinal Invitational with 145.275 points on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Middleton High School. It was 15 points ahead of runner-up Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
Middleton Invitational
The Wildcat/Crusaders had the top four all-around gymnasts in the Cardinal Invitational on Feb. 4, at Middleton High School.
Verona junior Annika Rufenacht finished first in the all-around competition with 37.6 points. Junior teammate Anna Messner took second (36.150) and senior teammate Ella Crowley placed third (35.975). Senior Katie Ryan finished fourth overall (34.850).
Rufenacht won the vault with a 9.55 and the uneven bars (9.5). The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top four spots in the vault and floor exercise. Crowley took second (9.275), Ryan and freshman Dominika Ziemba tied for third place (9.025).
Ryan won the floor exercise with a score of 9.525. Rufenacht took second (9.450) and Messner placed third (9.175). Crowley added a fourth-place finish on the floor (8.950).
Messner won the balance beam (9.250) and Rufenacht finished second (9.1). Crowley took third on the beam (9.0).
On the uneven bars, Messner took second (8.85) and Crowley tied Waunakee’s Maddie Kremer for third place (8.750).
Verona 145.925, Madison Memorial 125.950
Rufenacht won the all-around competition with a score of 37.775. The Wildcat/Crusaders had the top three gymnasts in the all-around. Messner took second (36.350) and Crowley placed third (36.150).
Rufenacht won every apparatus. She scored the best in winning the vault with a 9.5. She finished first on the balance beam (9.475) and took the top spot in the floor exercise (9.450). Rufenacht won the uneven bars with a 9.350.
The Wildcat/Crusaders showcased their dominance on the vault and balance beam after sweeping the top five spots. Crowley took second on the vault (9.175) and Messner placed third (8.90). On the balance beam, Ryan took second (9.4) and Messner was third (9.275). Crowley also scored more than 9 on the balance beam with a score of 9.050.
Ryan finished second on the floor (9.350). That was one of four scores that were higher than 9.0 for VA/ME. Crowley took third on the floor with a 9.2 and Messner placed fourth (9.075).
The toughest event for VA/ME was the uneven bars. The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the uneven bars, but it was the only apparatus where they scored behind Division 1 defending state champion Franklin/Muskego in the Madison Memorial Invitational on Jan. 28. Against Madison Memorial, Messner finished second on the uneven bars (9.1) and Crowley took third (8.725).