The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team is in a competition with themselves over the next month as they look to fine-tune routines leading up to the championship season with the Big Eight Conference meet about one week away and the sectional in two weeks.
The Wildcat/Crusaders proved they will be a force on the state scene after a dominating 145.925-125.950 win over Madison Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Verona Area High School.
Verona junior Annika Rufenacht won the all-around competition with a score of 37.775. The Wildcat/Crusaders had the top three gymnasts in the all-around. Junior Anna Messner took second (36.350) and senior Ella Crowley placed third (36.150).
Rufenacht won every apparatus. She scored the best in winning the vault with a 9.5. She finished first on the balance beam (9.475) and took the top spot in the floor exercise (9.450). Rufenacht won the uneven bars with a 9.350.
The Wildcat/Crusaders showcased their dominance on the vault and balance beam after sweeping the top five spots. Crowley took second on the vault (9.175) and Messner placed third (8.90). On the balance beam, senior Katie Ryan took second (9.4) and Messner was third (9.275). Crowley also scored more than 9 on the balance beam with a score of 9.050.
Ryan finished second on the floor (9.350). That was one of four scores that were higher than 9.0 for VA/ME. Crowley took third on the floor with a 9.2 and Messner placed fourth (9.075).
The toughest event for VA/ME was the uneven bars. The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the uneven bars, but it was the only apparatus where they scored behind Division 1 defending state champion Franklin/Muskego in the Madison Memorial Invitational on Jan. 28. Against Madison Memorial, Messner finished second on the uneven bars (9.1) and Crowley took third (8.725).