The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team took second at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top four spots on the floor exercise en route to a 144.225-134.6 Big Eight victory over Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Craig High School.
Spartan Invitational
Verona/Edgewood scored 143.35 points to take second. Defending Division 1 state champions Franklin/Muskego finished first with 145.15 points at the 10-team invitational.
The Wildcat/Crusaders outscored Franklin/Muskego in three of the four events – 36.2-35.925 on balance beam, 36.75-35.85 on floor exercise and 36.575-36 on vault. Franklin/Muskego made up the difference on the uneven bars, outscoring VA/ME 37.375-33.825.
VA/ME junior Annika Rufenacht took second in the all-around competition with a score of 37. Franklin/Muskego junior Kaylee Stoeger finished first with a 37.575.
Senior Ella Crowley finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 35.65.
Rufenacht won both the floor exercise (9.425) and the vault (9.625). Crowley led the Wildcat/Crusaders on the balance beam with a 9.525, good for third. Senior Katie Ryan placed third on the floor with a 9.25.
Junior Anna Messner led VA/ME on the uneven bars with a 9.05, good for fifth. Franklin/Muskego had all three of the top scores in the event.
Verona Edgewood 144.225, Craig 134.6
Rufenacht won three of the four events on her way to winning the all-around competition with a score of 37.925. Messner earned runner-up honors in the all-around with a score of 35.95.
The Wildcat/Crusaders’ best event score came on the floor exercise with a team total of 37.1. Ryan led the way in the event with a score of 9.525. Rufenacht was second with a 9.4
Rufenacht finished first on vault (9.65), uneven bars (9.425) and the balance beam (9.45). Messner took second twice – on vault (9.1) and uneven bars (9.1).
Crowley finished fifth in the all-around with a score of 34.175. Her best event finish came on the floor with a third-place finish score of 9.175.
Dominika Ziemba placed third on vault with an 8.8. Laura Drake tied for seventh with Crowley on vault with an 8.3. Denise Ta tied for fourth on the balance beam with a 9 and added a sixth-place finish on the uneven bars (8). Zoe Brattlie tied for seventh on uneven bars with a 7.95.
Verona/Edgewood finished with team scores of 36.4 on balance beam, 35.85 on vault and 34.875 on uneven bars. The Wildcat/Crusaders had three new vaults – pike tsuks for Drake and Crowley and a tuck tsuk for Ryan – according to head coach Rachael Hauser.
“We're still working on getting the landings for the pikes down, but it was great to get the new vaults in front of the judges for the experience,” Hauser said.