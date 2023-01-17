Junior Annika Rufenacht and the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team continues to raise the bar.
Rufenacht won all four events to lead VA/ME to a 146.55-120.025 win over Madison United, the team comprised of Madison La Follette and Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona Area High School. It marked the team's best ever score in a dual meet.
“I don’t think we were expecting it in the moment,” Rufenacht said of the team’s best score in program history. “It’s exciting to see the potential we have and what we can do at the end of the season.”
Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said the team doesn’t focus on scores during the meet and it was a pleasant surprise.
“Honestly, we were all a little surprised to see the final scores at the end of the night,” Hauser said. “After a great bars set, I did expect to score a bit higher than Mount Horeb.”
Rufenacht won the vault with a 9.5. She finished first in the floor exercise with a 9.55 and took the top spot on the uneven bars (9.425). Rufenacht took first on the balance beam (9.5) and won the all-around competition with a score of 37.95.
“I’m very happy with my performance,” Rufenacht said. “I was just very relaxed and I didn’t have the pressure or nerves on myself.”
Rufenacht is using the Layout Yurchenko vault. The Yurchenko vault requires Rufenacht to complete a roundoff onto the springboard followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table and then a twisting layout. The Yurchenko is a type of vault in gymnastics that is named after former Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko, who performed the vault first in 1982 and won a world championship in 1983.
“We carried over some minor tweaks made to Annika's routines at the end of last year and I think that is why we are seeing slightly higher scores for her this early in the season,” Hauser said. “She’s more confident and consistent on vault this year, so we’re seeing her compete the layout Yurchenko regularly now where last season we would switch off between her pike or the layout for some meets.”
Rufenacht said her entry with a roundoff onto the table is the key of the Layout Yurchenko vault. SHe said having enough speed before the roundoff and back handspring is key in sticking the landing.
Verona senior Ella Crowley finished second in the all-around competition (36.95). The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top five spots on the floor, uneven bars and vault.
Hauser said this is the best vaulting team VA/ME has ever had.
In the vault, the Wildcat/Crusaders displayed their depth with three scores over 9.0. Freshman Dominika Ziemba finished second (9.325) and Crowley placed third (9.1). Teammate Laura Drake took fourth (8.95) and senior Katie Ryan placed fifth (8.55).
Hauser said Ziemba has a great Tsukahara vault that she debuted in the season opener against Sun Prairie. It requires a gymnast to jump off the springboard and perform a quarter turn on the horse, before then pushing off with their hands and doing a backflip dismount. The Tsukahara vault is named after Japanese gymnast Mitsuo Tsukahara in 1972. Tsukahara was a five-time gold medalist in the Olympics.
“She’s been working hard to upgrade that to a pike shape which has a higher start value (9.8 vs 9.6) for the tuck,” Hauser said. “The judges on vault are looking for a powerful vault that shows great height and distance, but they’re also quite particular about the exactness of the shape the gymnast is performing. Dominika has a near-perfect pike shape in addition to good height and distance and we see that reflected in her scores.”
Ryan took second on the floor (9.3235). Crowley took third (9.3) followed by Anna Messner in fourth (8.85) and Ziemba in fifth (8.825).
Crowley finished second on the uneven bars (9.1) and Messner took third (8.9). Denise Ta finished fourth (8.5) and Zoe Brattlie placed fifth (8.1).
Crowley took second on the balance beam (9.45) and Ryan placed third (8.925) followed by Ta in fourth (8.875).