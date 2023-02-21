Junior Annika Rufenacht turned in a near perfect vault to win a Big Eight Conference championship in the event on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Madison Memorial High School.
Rufenacht scored a 9.8 on her vault to capture the conference title. It was one of three championships she won. She was the conference champion on the floor exercise (9.275) and in the all-around competition (37.40).
“Annika has a very powerful vault, so we’ve really been working on getting the landing under control,” Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “Her vault on Saturday was very clean, with only a small step on the landing, which likely contributed to the higher score.”
Hauser said she hasn’t seen anyone score a 10 on vault in high school, but she has seen a couple at the USAG club level where she judges. She recalls being in attendance at the 2016 state meet when Molly O’Boyle scored a 9.9 on her vault.
Verona/Madison Edgewood repeated as conference champions outdistancing Janesville Craig 145.325-137.325.
“I'm very proud of both varsity and JV teams on winning conference,” Hauser said. “We approach each dual meet as an opportunity to try a new skill or connection, or work on a problem area that needs a little improvement. The invites and tournament meets have a little more pressure, so we try to view those as practice for state. I believe this is our first conference win for JV, and they hit a season-high team score of 130.750 to finish out their undefeated season.”
On the uneven bars, VA/ME had four of the top five gymnasts. Rufenacht took second on the uneven bars (9.375) and junior Anna Messner finished third (9.225). Senior Ella Crowley took fourth (8.875) and junior Denise Ta placed fifth (8.625).
In the all-around competition, VA/ME had four of the top five gymnasts. Crowley took second in the all-around (36.075) and Messner finished fourth (35.175). Senior Katie Ryan placed fifth (34.775).
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the floor. Ryan finished second (9.20) and Crowley took third (9.175).
The Wildcat/Crusaders had four of the top six on the balance beam. Ryan took second on the balance beam (9.250) and Ta finished third (9.075). Crowley took fourth on the beam (9.025) and Rufenacht placed sixth (8.950).
Crowley finished fifth on the vault (9.0) and freshman Dominika Ziemba placed sixth (8.90).