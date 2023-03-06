Verona/Edgewood gymnastics coach Rachael Hauser could have left for the WIAA Division 1 state meet a day earlier, but she wasn’t going to leave without her rising stars.
That’s because Hauser was named the Wisconsin Gymnastic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year during a banquet on Thursday, March 2, in Wisconsin Rapids, one day before the state meet was set to start at Wisconsin Rapids High School.
“It feels pretty cool,” Hauser said. “I’m not going to lie. It was very unexpected. You usually see it go to coaches of some of the top teams in the state.”
Hauser has coached VA/ME for 12 years. She has coached and judged club gymnastics for 14 years. Hauser has led the Wildcat/Crusades to six state meet appearances, one title and one state runner-up finish.
Verona senior Katie Ryan has had Hauser as a gymnastics coach since she was 10 years old.
"I got the majority of my skills from high school and I think a lot of that has to do with her (Hauser),” Rayn said. “She just pushes us to be the best we can, but in a very supportive way."
Hauser is a sounding board for many coaches in the Big Eight Conference and across the state. She is open to giving fellow conference coaches tips about routines and welcomes questions about rules from new coaches.
“I try to help everyone out since I have a little more insight to the rules and the club side of things because I’m judging club,” Hauser said. “In the Big Eight there are really no rivalries or hatred. We do generally help each other out. It’s not necessarily like that in other conferences. We just want to see all of our gymnasts do their best.”
The awards banquet was Thursday night and the VA/ME bus didn’t leave for state until the morning of Friday, March 3. For a fourth state trip the Wildcat/Crusaders had worked for all season with a mission to win a state title, Hauser wasn’t going to miss the trek to state with the team.
“I don’t want to miss the bus ride up with the kids,” she said after VA/ME won a Division 1 Sun Prairie West sectional championship to qualify for state as a team. “Unfortunately, I had to miss the awards banquet. It would have been two hours driving up, back and then no sleeping. State is so long. You have to sleep.”