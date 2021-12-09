The Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team understands what it takes to qualify for state.
The Wildcat/Crusaders are shooting to make a third straight state appearance.
There are six gymnasts returning for VA/ME that helped the team to its program-best fifth-place finish at state last year, led by junior Ella Crowley, who also was an individual state qualifier. Crowley finished 12th in the all-around competition, 14th on the balance beam (8.8) and 15th on the vault (9.05) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last season.
Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said the ultimate goal is to return to state and improve on the fifth-place finish from last season.
The other most experienced gymnasts back are senior Alyssa Fischer, senior Lily Merrick, junior Katie Ryan, junior Kayla Wagner and sophomore Denise Ta.
“I think we have some of the top gymnasts in the conference, but Sun Prairie, Madison United and Madison West have all picked up some Level 9 and 10 club gymnasts which will make for some very tight and exciting competition,” Hauser said.
Fischer has been the captain for the past two years.
“She’s a consistent performer, but one of her best strengths is her positive attitude and ability to rally and focus her teammates toward their goals,” Hauser said.
Both Ryan and Merrick have updated some of their skills.
“That should help them hang with the conference’s high level gymnasts,” Hauser said.
She said two events where the team should continue to be strong are the balance beam and floor.
Ryan will be relied on for the balance beam and Merrick is expected to offer solid scores on the uneven bars and vault, Hauser said.
One area Hauser is looking forward to seeing in competition is updated vaults.
“We have the potential for a full varsity lineup of flipping vaults; something not yet accomplished during my 10-year tenure,” she said.
Hauser said Wagner will contribute on the vault and balance beam and Ta will be a contributor on the balance beam.
One newcomer who could provide more skill and depth right away is sophomore Annika Rufenacht, who is coming off a fall where she qualified for the state diving meet for the second straight year. Rufenacht will take her tumbling skills from the diving well to the mats this winter. She may be a new face to the team, but Rufenacht isn’t a stranger to the gymnastics scene. She is a club Level 10 gymnast who will offer more depth in the all-around competition.
Two other newcomers who could help the team on certain apparatus are sophomore Anna Messner, a club Level 9 gymnast and senior Alex Hernandez. She is returning to the sport after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.
Hauser said Hernandez is limited in what she can do, but she sees the potential.
“If she’s able to make a full comeback this season however, we could see some exciting routines from her,” Hauser said.
The Big Eight Conference race may come down to VA/ME, Sun Prairie, Madison United and Madison West.