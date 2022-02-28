The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team was hoping to hit the 144.5 mark by the end of season.
With a state meet berth on the line, VA/ME was able to hit its goal — with a little wiggle room as well.
Verona/Edgewood set a new program record with 145.45 points at a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sun Prairie High School.
“We’ve been breaking records all season,” Verona head coach Rachael Hauser said. “We did have a team score goal of 144.5, so it’s really awesome to finally hit that before the season ended.
“I think there’s a little more in there. State scores do go down because there are three judges, but we’re going to try and top this one I think.”
VA/ME’s score was good for first at the sectional and was the co-op’s first-ever sectional title, according to Hauser.
“It’s really exciting because from what we know it hasn’t happened before,” said sophomore Annika Rufenacht. “It’s really eye opening and we’re really happy with how the season has gone so far. We’re excited for state now.”
The WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet kicks off Saturday, March 5, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
Rufenacht helped lead Verona/Edgewood to its inaugural sectional title with individual sectional titles in the all-around (37.75), vault (9.65) and balance beam (9.45).
“It’s really exciting,” said Rufenacht on her all-around title. “I wasn’t really expecting that. It was a really good surprise. I’m really happy with how I did today.”
She edged out Madison United’s Samaria Ownby, who scored a 37.575 in the all-around.
Rufenacht added a third-place finish on the uneven bars (9.325) and a fourth-place finish on the floor exercise (9.325).
VA/ME junior Ella Crowley finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 36.425.
Verona/Edgewood started off on the balance beam and was able to podium three gymnasts. After Rufenacht’s first-place finish, Crowley and VA/ME junior Katie Ryan tied for fourth with 9.275 points.
“First up on beam is always a challenge,” Hauser said. “We stuck all five routines, only minor wobbles. Really happy about that.”
Ryan had Verona/Edgewood’s best finish on the floor exercise with a score of 9.35, good for third. Crowley tied for sixth with a score of 9.3. Crowley also tied for fourth on vault with a 9.1.
Sophomore Anna Messner found the podium on the uneven bars, finishing fourth with a 9. Crowley took sixth with a 8.75.
VA/ME also got contributions from seniors Lily Merrick and Alyssa Fischer. Merrick’s best finish came on the vault (ninth, 8.75), while Fischer’s came on uneven bars (eighth, 8.375).
Verona/Edgewood is hoping to save its best performance for last.
“I think it’s (state score) unknown but definitely anything is possible,” Rufenacht said.