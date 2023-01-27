The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team swept the top four spots on the floor exercise en route to a 144.225-134.6 Big Eight victory over Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Craig High School.
Annika Rufenacht won three of the four events on her way to winning the all-around competition with a score of 37.925. VA/ME teammate Anna Messner earned runner-up honors in the all-around with a score of 35.95.
The Wildcat/Crusaders’ best event score came on the floor exercise with a team total of 37.1. Katie Ryan led the way in the event with a score of 9.525. Rufenacht was second with a 9.4
Rufenacht finished first on vault (9.65), uneven bars (9.425) and the balance beam (9.45). Messner took second twice – on vault (9.1) and uneven bars (9.1).
Ella Crowley finished fifth in the all-around with a score of 34.175. Her best event finish came on the floor with a third-place finish score of 9.175.
Dominika Ziemba placed third on vault with an 8.8. Laura Drake tied for seventh with Crowley on vault with an 8.3. Denise Ta tied for fourth on the balance beam with a 9 and added a sixth-place finish on the uneven bars (8). Zoe Brattlie tied for seventh on uneven bars with a 7.95.
Verona/Edgewood finished with team scores of 36.4 on balance beam, 35.85 on vault and 34.875 on uneven bars. The Wildcat/Crusaders had three new vaults – pike tsuks for Drake and Crowley and a tuck tsuk for Ryan – according to head coach Rachael Hauser.
“We're still working on getting the landings for the pikes down, but it was great to get the new vaults in front of the judges for the experience,” Hauser said.