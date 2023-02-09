The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team swept the top five spots in all four events during a 145.35-109.325 Big Eight dual win over Madison West on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Verona High School.
Annika Rufenacht won three of the four events. She finished first on balance beam (9.625), uneven bars (9.55) and vault (9.525). Anna Messner won the all-around competition for Verona with a score of 35.175.
Ella Crowley placed first on the floor exercise with a 9.3. Messner’s best finish came on the floor exercise with a 9.2, good for runner-up honors. Laura Drake took second on vault with a 9.25.
Katie Ryan placed third on both balance beam (9.175) and vault (9.05). Dominika Ziemba’s best placement came on the floor exercise with a 9.125, good for third. Denise Ta finished fourth on balance beam with an 8.725 for her best finish, while Zoe Brattlie swung to fifth on the uneven bars with an 8.05.
The Wildcat/Crusaders scored a team-best 36.9 on balance beam.