The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team swept the top three spots on the vault to win the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Middleton.
The Wildcat/Crusaders scored 142.025 points to top runner-up Sun Prairie (137.9) in the eight-team invitational.
In dominating fashion, VA/ME rolled to a 141.9-121.9 win over Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference dual meet on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Janesville.
Cardinal Invitational
There were three performances by VA/ME that scored higher than 9.0 on the vault.
Sophomore Annika Rufenacht won the vault with a 9.6. Junior Ella Crowley took second (9.25) and sophomore Anna Messner placed third (9.10).
Rufenacht finished second on the uneven bars (8.725) and Crowley took third (8.625). Rufenacht added a third-place finish on the balance beam (9.25) and took second in the all-around competition (36.4), 0.4 points behind Madison West’s Alexa Harris.
The Wildcat/Crusaders had four of the top eight gymnasts. Crowley took fourth in the all-around competition (35.675), senior Alyssa Fischer placed seventh (34.425) and Messner took eighth (34.10).
Junior teammate Katie Ryan won the floor exercise with a 9.6. Crowley tied Sun Prairie’s Sophia Clark for fourth (9.4).
Verona Area/Madison Edgewood 141.9, Janesville Craig 121.9
Rufenacht won four events to lead the Wildcat/Crusaders past Janesville Craig in a conference dual meet.
Rufenacht won the balance beam (9.350), floor exercise (9.325), uneven bars (9.4) and vault (9.0) en route to winning the all-around competition with a score of 37.075.
Messner took second in the all-around competition (35.075). The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top five spots on the balance beam, floor and uneven bars.
All five scores for VA/ME on the floor reached 9.0 or higher. Ryan and Fischer tied for second (9.150). Crowley took fourth on the floor (9.050) and Messner placed fifth (9.0).
Messner added a second-place finish on the balance beam (9.050) and second on the vault (8.325). Crowley took second on the uneven bars (8.950).