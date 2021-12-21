The Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team had its season-opening meet at Madison East postponed on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Verona/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said the dual meet was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 11, because she was in quarantine for a COVID-19 close contact.
The Wildcat/Crusaders have qualified as a team two straight years for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. The VA/ME program is coming off a program-best fourth-place finish at state last season.
The Wildcat/Crusaders bring back six gymnasts from that state team. The first home meet for VA/ME will be against Middleton at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Verona Area High School. It will mark the first home meet in about two years. The Wildcat/Crusaders were prohibited from hosting home meets in Dane County last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.