Annika Rufenacht is no stranger to showing off her acrobatic skills on the state stage.
The Verona sophomore recently helped the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state meet at sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 26, but it won’t be the first state meet for Rufenacht this school year.
Rufenacht finished 15th at the WIAA Division 1 state diving meet in November. Rufenacht — who took home the sectional title in the all-around on Saturday — is hoping her diving experience can help get her ready for the state gymnastics meet, which kicks off Saturday, March 5, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
“It (state diving experience) definitely will help a lot,” Rufenacht said. “And club also helps a lot because those meets are huge. It all helps.
“They’re (diving and gymnastics) pretty similar in ways,” Rufenacht added. “They compliment each other well.”
Although Rufenacht is a standout sophomore, she is a new addition to the VA/ME gymnastics team. Last season Rufenacht was competing at club gymnastics' highest level.
“She came to us from club where she was a level 10, the highest level you can be in club,” VA/ME coach
Rachael Hauser said. “She is doing some routines like her vault and her bars that are out of a 10 start where not a lot of people have start values that high.”
Rufenacht also is hoping her experience with club gymnastics — which typically holds much larger events than high school — will help her on the state stage.
Rufenacht won individual sectional championships in the all-around, vault and balance beam on Saturday to help Verona/Edgewood to a program-best score of 145.45.
VA/ME has topped school record after school record this season — with Rufenacht playing a big part in those scores.