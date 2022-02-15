Sophomore Annika Rufenacht set a school record on the uneven bars and in all-around points in a dual meet as the Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team steamrolled through the regular season with an unbeaten record.
Now, the Wildcat/Crusaders (7-0) will get to put it all together for the Big Eight Conference championship on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Middleton High School.
“It’s been really exciting watching this team break records all season long, but most satisfying is the fact that we are proving to be consistent in putting up scores in the 140s,” Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “Big scores are great, but if the performance isn’t repeatable, it doesn’t mean much. What I’m noticing most is that the girls who are contributing to the final team score are often changing, showing that if someone is having an off night, we’ve got the depth to cover it. That really takes pressure off the whole team knowing no one individual’s performance will make or break our overall performance.”
The season-high score for VA/ME is 144.175, a program record. Hauser said the goal has now been raised to 144.5 and the team has the potential to hit a 147 by the end of the season.
The Wildcat/Crusaders have built momentum after posting a score of 143 points or higher in four meets this season. The most recent came in VA/ME’s 143.7-127.975 win over Madison West on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Madison. The Wildcat/Crusaders were coming off a 143.825-128.725 victory over Middleton on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Verona Area High School.
Verona Area/Madison Edgewood 143.7, Madison West 127.975
Rufenacht won the uneven bars in a school-record score of 9.65 points in a dual meet against Madison West on Feb. 10.
She also won the vault (9.6) and won the all-around title with a school-record 38 points.
“She had been competing a slightly watered down (uneven bars) routine the past couple meets which lowered her start value, so getting her back to a 10.0 start value by adding a giant 1/1 to her routine gave her the bump needed to hit that record score,” Hauser said.
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top four spots on the vault. Junior Ella Crowley took second (8.850) and sophomore Anna Messner placed third (8.80) followed by junior Katie Ryan in fourth (8.550).
Madison West’s Alexa Harris won the balance beam (9.5) and floor exercise (9.350). Rufenacht took second on the balance beam (9.4) and second on the floor (9.350).
The Wildcat/Crusaders had four scores 9.0 or higher on the beam and nearly four at 9.0 or higher on the floor. Ryan finished third on the beam (9.4) and Crowley was fourth (9.2) followed by Messner who placed fifth (9.1).
Ryan took third on the floor (9.3) and Crowley placed fourth (9.025) followed by senior Alyssa Fischer (8.950).
Verona Area/ Madison Edgewood 143.825, Middleton 128.725
The Wildcat/Crusaders got off to a shaky start on the first rotation on the vault with two falls, but recovered and rolled by Middleton in a conference dual meet Feb. 8, at VAHS.
Rufenacht won the balance beam (9.6), floor exercise (9.350), uneven bars (9.350) and vault (8.9). She scored 37.2 points to win the all-around competition. Crowley took second all-around (36.375) and Messner placed third (33.950).
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top five sports on the vault and top four scores on the floor. The top four scores on the floor for VA/ME all reached 9.0 points or higher. Crowley and Ryan tied for second on the floor (9.30) and Fischer placed fourth (9.0).
Hauser said the team got off to a rough vault rotation with two falls they had to count.
“This is a rare occurrence for us, but the team was able to bounce back and put up a strong set of routines on the other three events so I’m very proud of them for that rally,” she said.
Crowley added a second-place finish on the vault (8.850). Messner finished third (8.45) and Lily Merrick took fourth (8.275) followed by Ryan in fifth (8.225).
On the balance beam, VA/ME had three competitors eclipse 9.0. Crowley took second (9.275) and Ryan placed third (9.225).
Crowley finished second on the uneven bars (8.950) and Messner took third (8.625).