The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team keeps raising the bar.
The Wildcat/Crusaders finished second in the Green Division in the eight-team Spartan Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Memorial High School in Madison.
The VA/ME team set a school record, finishing with 144.175 points, 2.35 points behind champion Franklin/Muskego.
Spartan Invitational
Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht won the all-around championship at the Spartan Invitational on Jan. 29, in Madison.
Rufenacht scored 37.30 points to finish ahead of runner-up Samaria Ownby (37.025) of Madison United.
The Wildcat/Crusaders had the highest score out of all eight teams on the balance beam (37.025) and tied Franklin/Muskego for the highest score on the vault (36.550).
Rufenacht won the vault (9.6). She tied Franklin/Muskego’s Anna Lauber for third on the balance beam (9.350) and tied Franklin/Muskego’s Kaylee Stoeger for fourth on the uneven bars (9.2)
Sophomore teammate Anna Messner tied Madison United’s Thea Bender and Sun Prairie’s Sofia Clark for third place in the all-around competition (35.750).
Junior teammate Katie Ryan finished second on the balance beam (9.425), 0.25 of a point behind champion Ellie Johnson of Franklin/Muskego.
Junior Ella Crowley took third on the floor (9.4) and senior teammate Alyssa Fischer tied Ownby and Franklin/Muskego’s Kendyl Hahlen for fifth on the floor (9.25).
VA/ME 140.425, Sun Prairie 137.225
Rufenacht won three individual events to lead VA/ME to a dual meet win over Sun Prairie on Jan. 25, in Sun Prairie.
Rufenacht won the floor exercise (9.050), the uneven bars (9.275) and vault (9.5). She also finished first in the all-around competition with a score of 36.150 points.
Crowley won the balance beam (9.325) and Ryan took second (9.150). Crowley added a second-place finish on the floor (9.050).