James Rae went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Verona to a 9-0 win over Belleville in a Home Talent League Western Section game on Saturday, June 18, in Belleville.
Verona’s Mason Fink went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Colby Davis also finished 2-for-3 for the Cavaliers.
Verona (4-1) carried a 3-0 lead into the top of the six and then scored four runs. The Cavaliers scored two runs in the eighth.
The Cavaliers trail Blanchardville in the race for the top playoff seed in the West Section playoffs.
Verona pitchers Joe Ducharme and Andres Kleinsek combined to toss a four-hit shutout. Ducharme pitched five innings and struck out six to earn the win. Kleinsek tossed three innings in relief and struck out four.