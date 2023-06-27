James Rae went 2-for-5 with a home run to lead Verona to a 17-0 win over Blanchardville in a Home Talent League Western Section game on Sunday, June 25, at McKellar Park in Blanchardville.

The Cavaliers scored six runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead. Verona (7-0) added three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The Cavaliers pounded out 15 hits in six at-bats.

Verona’s Max Steiner went 3-for-5 and Tucker Teskey finished 2-for-4 at the plate.

Verona is tied atop the Western Section with Belleville (7-0).

Western Section

                                           W-L

Verona                                 7-0

Belleville                              7-0

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb         6-1

Shullsburg/Benton               6-1

Dodgeville                           3-4

Blanchardville                      3-4

Muscoda                             2-3

Arena                                 2-4

Wiota                                 2-5

Hollandale                          2-5

Ridgeway                           1-5

Argyle                               0-7

If You Go:

What: Verona (7-0) at Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb (6-1)

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2

Where: Mount Horeb

