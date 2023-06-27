James Rae went 2-for-5 with a home run to lead Verona to a 17-0 win over Blanchardville in a Home Talent League Western Section game on Sunday, June 25, at McKellar Park in Blanchardville.
The Cavaliers scored six runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead. Verona (7-0) added three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The Cavaliers pounded out 15 hits in six at-bats.
Verona’s Max Steiner went 3-for-5 and Tucker Teskey finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Verona is tied atop the Western Section with Belleville (7-0).
Western Section
W-L
Verona 7-0
Belleville 7-0
Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 6-1
Shullsburg/Benton 6-1
Dodgeville 3-4
Blanchardville 3-4
Muscoda 2-3
Arena 2-4
Wiota 2-5
Hollandale 2-5
Ridgeway 1-5
Argyle 0-7
If You Go:
What: Verona (7-0) at Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb (6-1)
When: 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2
Where: Mount Horeb