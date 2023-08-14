For Verona’s Stephen Lund, a baseball team is like a large family. Like families, teams can go through adversity of ups and downs.
Lund closed out his collegiate baseball career at North Dakota State in the spring and that came after three seasons at Gonzaga. Yet, he opted not to take a fifth of eligibility because of COVID-19. That has paid off for his other family, the Verona Cavaliers.
Lund went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Verona to a 9-4 win over Shullsburg/Benton in the Home Talent League Western Section championship on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Stampfl Field.
“I think with our lineup and the way it stacks up every first inning we expect to score,” Lund said. “One through nine we have a really good lineup and today showcased that. We wanted to stack numbers in back-to-back innings where it’s not just two (runs) up and then kind of go dormant. It was nice to stack those (runs) and get out to an early lead.”
With the victory, the Cavaliers (16-0) extended their winning streak to 45 straight games combined in the HTL Sunday and Night Leagues. Verona advances to the HTL Championship Series for the fourth time in the past five years. Verona will host Jefferson (15-1) in a first-round HTL Championship Series game on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Stampfl Field.
“It’s special the group of guys we have,” Lund said. “Not just on the field with the success we have, but hanging out off the field. It really does feel like a team and you are part of something for four or five months. We all get along so well off the field and we are like, ‘who wants to hang out or do something.’ We are not sure a lot of the other teams are like that. It’s nice to share some success on the field too because that is what makes it really fun.”
Verona beat Cambridge 10-0 in a first-round Night League game on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The Cavaliers are looking to win a second consecutive championship in both the Sunday and Night leagues.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon said. “Sometimes we take it for granted a little bit. These guys really wanted to make a run and get back to the Final Four. They just battled and scrapped all year. Top to bottom, everyone on our team contributes.”
Verona pitcher Erik Jaschinski, who pitched four shutout innings in relief, wants to keep the streak alive and push for a repeat title.
“I would say it’s more important to keep the streak than to go to the Final Four,” Jaschinski said. “We come here and we know we have the guys who can win a championship and we have a lot of depth.”
The Cavaliers jumped on Shullsburg/Benton pitcher Hayden Fox for two runs in the first inning. Fox walked the first two batters. Lund then delivered an RBI single to left to score Johannes Haakenson. Tristan Largent had a two-out RBI single to right to score David Lund.
Stephen Lund fouled off two fastballs earlier in the at-bat.
“I thought I was kind of on it,” he said. “When I got to two strikes, I kind of suspected something soft was going to come and quickly I put a good swing on the breaking ball and got a base hit.”
The Cavaliers added two runs in the second. Jacob Slonim led off the second with a single. Tucker Teskey beat out a bunt for a single. Haakenson hit a chopper to third base. The Fever had a bad throw to the plate and Teskey scored to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead. David Lund knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly. Stephen Lund then ripped a two-out RBI double to left to give Verona a 5-0 lead.
“We had three or four really big hits with two outs,” Scanlon said. “That’s a defelater for them. Getting up earlier was the difference-maker. After the first three innings, he (Fox) settled in and started throwing four pitches for strikes. He really struggled to land his offspeed early and he had to throw his fastball.”
Verona pounded out 13 hits. Slonim went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Haakenson was on base three of the five teams he batted, going 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Largent finished 2-for-4 with one RBI at the plate and James Rae also went 2-for-4.
Verona starting pitcher Reagan Klawiter pitched five innings and gave up four runs on eight hits. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk Jaschinski was dominant in four innings out of the bullpen, striking out five.
Jaschinski focused on his location and command of pitches.
“I really was throwing my fastball in and out, down and up,” he said. “Landing offspeed early was really key. I was talking about that with my catcher, Mason Fink. He would say just get ahead with the offspeed and they would have no idea what was coming. It helped me avoid a lot more barrels than I usually do.”
Scanlon said getting a lead early was key so they could get Klawiter some rest because he has pitched a lot of innings. He got a surprise from Jaschinski out of the bullpen.
“That is probably as good as I have seen him all year,” Scanlon said of Jaschinski. “EJ attacked, attacked and attacked.”