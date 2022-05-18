Justin Scanlon went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to power Verona to an 18-3 win over Wiota in the Home Talent League season opener for both teams on Sunday, May 15, at Stampfl Field.
The Cavaliers pounded out 17 hits against Wiota. Tristan Largent had three hits and three RBIs. Jacob Slonim also had three hits for Verona.
The Cavaliers jumped on the Indians with 11 runs in the first inning. Verona’s John Moynihan went 2-for-3. James Rae finished 2-for-4 and Colby Davis went 2-for-5.
Largent pitched three innings and struck out three. Scanlon tossed one shutout inning in relief and struck out three. Verona’s Jeff Bishop tossed three innings and struck out three.