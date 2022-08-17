Verona’s Sam Pederson made big pitches when it counted to work out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth inning to preserve the Cavaliers’ 6-5 win over Dodgeville in a Home Talent Sunday League Western Section semifinal on Sunday, Aug. 14.
“He deserved that,” Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon said of Pederson. “I think earlier in the year he struggled a little bit against Dodgeville and it was good to see him get some revenge.”
Verona (11-4), which has won six straight games, advances to play at top-seeded Blanchardville (12-2) in the Western Section championship game on Sunday, Aug. 21, at McKellar Park. The winner advances to the Home Talent championship series. Verona is looking to make a run to win an eighth HTL title.
The Cavaliers trailed the Knights 4-2 after the first six innings. Verona’s Tucker Teskey had a two-run double in the seventh to help the Cavaliers tie the game at 4.
Verona then scored two unearned runs in the ninth on the same play. The Knights had a throw to second base sail into right field and then a throw to third base that got away that allowed the Cavaliers to score two runs to take the lead.
Verona’s Max Steiner went 2-for-5 with one run scored. Teskey scored two runs and drove in two.
Verona’s Andres Kleinsek pitched three innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked two. Aidan Williams tossed five innings in relief and gave up one run on five hits, while striking out five and walking two.
Pederson pitched one inning to earn the win. He struck out two and walked one.
Now, Verona gears up for Blanchardville. The Cavaliers lost to the Bullets 11-1 on July 17, in Verona.
“We kind of know the style of baseball they like to play,” Scanlon said. “They have a great team. We are going to pitch well, play good defense, be scrappy at the plate and find a way to score. There should be a big crowd and it will be a fun atmosphere.”
Verona slugged its way to a 15-2 Night League playoff win over Shullsburg/Benton on Aug. 11. Verona’s Aidan Baccus had two hits and four RBIs. James Rae posted two hits and Rickey Bergstrom knocked in two runs.
Verona will play Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 18.