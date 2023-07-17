With one door closing for Tristan Largent, a 2018 Verona Area High School graduate, another opened.
Largent concluded his collegiate baseball career at Concordia University this spring and got a job as a business development manager at the Capital Group in Madison. Largent has continued his hot hitting this summer, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs to power the Cavaliers to an 8-2 win over Arena in a Home Talent League Western Section game on Sunday, July 16, at Stampfl Field.
“I don’t have to come to the plate with a lot of pressure thinking I have to hit a home run or a double,” Largent said. “The goal is always to make contact and get on base because there are guys behind me who can really hit too. I think this is the best hitting-wise I have ever been.”
Verona starting pitcher Reagan Klawiter – a pitcher at Northern Illinois University – tossed five one-hit shutout innings and struck out 10 to get the win. With the victory, the Cavaliers extended their combined winning streak in the HTL Sunday and Night Leagues to 36 straight games.
“We know our pitching staff will shut down the other team,” Largent said. “If we play our game, I don’t think there is any team that can beat us in the league.”
Verona (11-0) scored two runs in the first inning without getting a hit. The Cavaliers took advantage of Arena starting pitcher Keeghan Kjos’ wildness. Kjos walked the first two hitters he faced. Verona’s James Rae hit a grounder to Arena shortstop Elijah Alt who made a throw to second baseman Wyatt Miller that was dropped. Verona’s Justin Scanlon later scored on a wild pitch and Largent knocked in David Lund on a sacrifice fly with two outs to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
Scanlon, Verona’s player-manager, said the Cavaliers used some small ball and situational hitting to manufacture some runs.
“We know if we score four or five runs we have a good shot of winning,” Scanlon said. “We just show up no matter who we are playing and try to bring our ‘A’ game. It’s been good to see all of the guys really take Night League seriously and not just Sundays.”
Klawiter’s recipe for success on the mound was simple.
“I was getting ahead of the hitters,” Klawiter said. “That allowed me to use all three of my pitches in the zone and just attack.”
Scanlon said Klawiter has been one of Verona’s top pitchers this season.
“We give him the ball every Sunday,” Scanlon said. “He’s very smart and knows how to pitch. We have the utmost confidence in him.”
Verona used five pitchers and each of them baffled the Aces. Verona had a HTL Night League game against Middleton rained out on Thursday, July 13. The game has been rescheduled to July 25.
“I think the pitching is our strength,” Klawiter said. “No one has to throw too much. We can roll out five or six guys and still be consistent. That is a big reason for our success.”
One of those other pitchers is Klawiter’s teammate – Sam Pederson – who he plays with at NIU after playing together at Verona. Both Klawiter and Pederson are relief pitchers for the Huskies and have one more year left.
“Having him as one of my good friends on the team and as my roommate has made the comfort level fun,” Klawiter said.
The Cavaliers added to their lead in the third. Verona’s Stephen Lund doubled to left. The lefty, Largent, came through by lining an RBI single the opposite way to left to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.
In the fourth, Johannes Haakenson singled to center. Scanlon then delivered a two-out RBI single to center. Largent crushed an RBI double to the fence in the fifth to help the Cavaliers extend their lead to 5-0.
Largent then smoked a two-run, two-out double to right center in the sixth, scoring Lund and Rae to give the Cavaliers a 7-1 lead.
“Getting those hits with two outs are huge,” Largent said.
It’s a fact that didn’t go unnoticed. The Cavaliers scored four runs after two outs.
“He (Largent) had a great day,” Scanlon said. “He just shows up ready to play and takes care of business.”