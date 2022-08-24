With an unconventional side-stepping windup, Verona’s Andres Kleinsek doesn’t fit the mold of most starting pitchers.
Kleinsek, of Fitchburg, worked predominantly as a relief pitcher in high school for Verona. Yet, he took the reins as a starting pitcher and turned in one of his best masterpieces in a one-hitter to lead Verona over top-seeded Blanchardville 11-0 in eight innings in the championship of the Home Talent League’s Western Section on Sunday, Aug. 21, at McKellar Park in Blanchardville.
“I’m always confident going after the hitters and (Mason) Fink called a great game,” said Kleinsek, who struck out 10 in six innings. “I had a special gal in the crowd. Hannah Steiner came out to support the boys so I had to be out there and perform well for her.”
Kleinsek began working as a starting pitcher last spring at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa. He’s transferring to Madison College to play baseball.
“Under the circumstances, I would have to say it’s my best game,” Kleinsek said. “It was the biggest moment of the season for sure. To win the West feels great.”
The Cavaliers (12-4), which have won seven straight games, advance to the HTL Final Four championship series for the 14th time. Verona is looking to win a Home Talent League title for the third time in five years. Stoughton won the championship last year and there were no playoffs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What a difference a month makes.
Verona lost to Blanchardville 11-1 on July 17, but that came without a couple of key starters. The Cavaliers were in full force on Sunday and turned the table on the Bullets. David Lund made the drive from the Upper Peninsula after a golf trip in time to play.
Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Lund went 3-for-5 with three doubles. Jacob Slonim finished 3-for-5 with a home run and James Rae was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers’ 14-hit attack.
“The guys wanted this one,” Scanlon said. “We got flat out embarrassed on our home field by these guys earlier in the year and we flipped the score on them.”
Lund was excited to chip in on the victory after making the trek from Michigan.
“We have a lot of young new faces here so it’s the first time for a lot of these guys and they are a hungry bunch,” Lund said. “It’s good to get back to the Final Four. It will be good for these young guys to experience that.”
The Cavaliers most veteran players – Scanlon, Lund, Slonim led the offensive onslaught.
“It’s a big game, but Justin and I being the older guys and having played in these before we know it’s just another game and you can’t make it bigger than it is,” Lund said. “You have to come, put the ball in play, find the holes and hopefully good things will happen.”
The Cavaliers broke the game open with a four-run first inning off Blanchardville starting pitcher Jared Carney. Carney hit Verona’s Max Steiner leading off the first. Lund then doubled to right center. Scanlon then delivered a two-run single up the middle. Carney then battled some control issues and walked Tristan Largent.
Slonim followed with a single. Colby Davis knocked in a run after grounding into a double play. Rae then lined an RBI double to right to give the Cavaliers a 4-0 lead.
“We wanted to get off to a fast start and take them out of their game,” Scanlon said. “If they are in the game they really like to bunt and run the base paths. When you get up 4-0 and 6-0 it takes them out of their game.”
Carney lasted just four innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits. He walked three and hit one and struck out only one.
“Our motto has been putting the ball in play with two strikes,” Scanlon said. “We just wanted to put pressure on their pitcher. He can lose the zone a little bit and he did for us. We want to be patient, take walks and the rest would take care of itself.”
Verona added to its lead with two runs in the second. Lund laced a double to left. Scanlon singled and on a relay throw that got away from third base, Lund came around to score. Scanlon then scored when Davis reached on an error to give the Cavaliers a 6-0 lead.
Rae had a key two-run triple in the sixth to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 9-0. Long-time Verona player Slonim blasted a solo home run to left in the eighth. Another highlight for the Cavaliers came when Derek Burgenske, who has played three games this season, had a pinch-hit double in the eighth.
The Wildcats’ defense turned in a couple of web gems to help out Kleinsek. In the fourth inning, Verona catcher Mason Fink threw out Blanchardville’s Colton Schraepfer on a swipe tag by Scanlon. Kleinsek was able to pitch out of a jam in the sixth. He walked two batters with one out. He reached back and struck out Schraepfer and Drew Nafzger to end the Bullets’ threat.
Trailing by 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth, it appeared like Blanchardville would score after Cooper Dryfus reached on an error and Everett Johnson doubled to left center. Yet, Verona left fielder Lund made a throw to Scanlon whose relay throw to the plate ended when Fink tagged out Dryfus.
After giving up four runs in the Western Section semifinal win over Dodgeville, there was no doubt in Scanlon’s mind about who was going to get the ball to pitch in the championship.
“He’s been really good the last month,” Scanlon said of Kleinsek. “He had a little bit of a down week last week. I said there’s no doubt in mind you are getting the ball here and we are going to ride you. I said, ‘You absolutely have a chance to dominate this game and he did.’”
Home Talent League Championship Series
Sunday, Aug. 28
Verona at Middleton, 2 p.m.
Stoughton at Sun Prairie (in Marshall), 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Sun Prairie at Verona, 1 p.m.
Middleton at Stoughton, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Stoughton at Verona, 1 p.m.
Middleton at Sun Prairie (in Marshall), 1 p.m.
*Sept. 5 matchups are tentative and may be adjusted based on results from first two weeks