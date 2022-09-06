Verona’s James Rae went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to power the Cavaliers to a 12-3 win over Sun Prairie in a Home Talent League Championship Series second-round game on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Stampfl Field.
“It felt good finding my swing,” Rae said. “I have been finding it a little bit better in the playoffs and hitting balls harder. Good things happen when you hit the ball hard.”
Verona (14-4) has won nine straight Sunday League games. The Cavaliers have won a combined 15 consecutive games overall after winning the HTL Night League championship 8-4 over Reedsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Verona will play Stoughton in the championship game on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Stampfl Field in Verona. The Cavs are looking to win a third championship in five years. Since Verona went 2-0 in the first two games of the HTL Championship Series, the only way Stoughton can win the title is by knocking off the Cavaliers in two straight games.
The only other time the Cavaliers have won the Night League and Sunday league championships was in 2015.
“It’s not an easy thing,” Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon said. “We are running our Thursday night lineup and playing Sunday League lineups once teams get eliminated from the Sunday League. It’s a testament to the depth we have and the commitment we have out of these young guys.”
Rae led a 15-hit attack as the Cavaliers scored at least one run in the first five innings. The Cavaliers scored five runs in the first inning that featured a couple of bloop hits off Sun Prairie starting pitcher Nate Hoffman.
Max Steiner led off with a single to right. David Lund then hit a sharp grounder that took a high chop over Sun Prairie first baseman Randy Molina’s head for a single. Scanlon then blooped an RBI single to right to score Steiner. After Hoffman walked Verona’s Jacob Slonim, Rae followed with an infield RBI single to give the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead. Verona’s Colby Davis reached on an error and Scanlon scored. The big blow in the inning came on Tucker Teskey’s two-run double to left to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 5-1.
“We have our motto of put the ball in play, especially when you get down to two strikes,” said Scanlon, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. “That’s baseball. It’s huge to get those runs early because everyone it eases everyone. Everyone is calm and relaxed.”
In the second, Lund was hit by a pitch. Slonim reached on a throwing error and Lund scored. Rae then lined an RBI double to left to give Verona a 7-1 lead.
The Cavaliers tacked on three runs in the third. Teskey doubled and Steiner followed with a single. Lund knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly. Scanlon then crushed an RBI triple. Tristan Largent drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to give the Cavaliers a 10-1 lead.
Teskey has had a hot bat for the Cavaliers. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Teskey is a combined 5-for-7 in two games in the HTL Championship Series.
Verona added to its lead on Mason Fink’s sacrifice fly scored Rae in the fourth and Scanlon’s sacrifice fly scored Lund in the fifth inning.
Verona starting pitcher Aidan Williams tossed four innings and gave up three runs on seven hits to earn the win.
“Aidan is just a dog and he really has been battling,” Scanlon said. “He wants the ball and doesn't want to come out. He didn’t have his best stuff and he was tired and dealing with some sickness. His body may not have been fully there.”
Charlie McChesney pitched three shutout innings in relief and allowed only one hit and walked two. Erik Jaschinski tossed two shutout innings to close the door on the Red Birds.
“Charlie and E.J. have been big pieces for us in the Night League,” Scanlon said. “They have been big arms for us on Thursdays. We have tried to manipulate and maneuver how many pitches they are throwing so they are available for Sunday.”
Verona 8, Reedsburg 4
Ricky Bergstrom knocked in two runs and Steiner had two hits to lead the Cavaliers over Reedsburg in the HTL Night League championship on Sept. 1, in Reedsburg.
The Cavaliers scored three runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. Largent also drove in a run for Verona.
Verona’s Aidan Baccus pitched four innings and gave up two runs and struck out seven to get the win. Steiner tossed three innings in relief and struck out three.
Verona took advantage of seven walks. Teskey walked three times and both Davis and Bergstrom walked twice.