Jacob Slonim had the feeling it would be a matter of time before Verona broke out of an offensive slump.
The Cavaliers did that with a bang on Sunday, July 10, bashing Richland Center 11-1 in seven innings in a Home Talent League Western Section game at Stampfl Field. With the win, Verona snapped a two-game Sunday League losing streak and are in fourth in the Western Section.
“We have been in an offensive rut,” said Slonim, who served as the player-manager with Justin Scanlon and David Lund missing the game. “We just had to get our offense and bats going. Hopefully, we can get on a winning streak.”
The Cavaliers trail Western Section-leading Blanchardville by 2.5 games with four regular season games to play before the playoffs start.
Slonim said the Cavaliers still hope to earn a top-two seed for the Western Section playoffs.
“If we get in we have 100% confidence that we can beat anybody,” he said.
The Cavaliers pounded out 17 hits in the victory. Verona’s No. 9 hitter, Tucker Teskey went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Max Steiner went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles. Slonim, who finished his career this spring at Edgewood College, finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Slonim led off the first inning with a single. He stole second and Steiner followed with a single to center. Garrett Hoppe delivered an RBI single to right to put the Cavaliers on the board.
Verona’s James Rae came through with an RBI single in the third to score Tristan Largent to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead. Teskey and Slonim led off the fourth with a walk. Steiner then lined a two-run double to right center to extend the lead to 4-1. Hoppe later reached on an error and Steiner scored to extend the lead to 5-1.
Rae, who went 2-for-4, tripled to center in the fifth. Ricky Bergstrom knocked him in on a sacrifice fly. The Cavaliers put the game away with a five-run seventh.
Bergstrom led off with a single in the seventh. Sam Pederson walked and Teskey bunted for a single down the third base line. Slonim then delivered an RBI single to right. Steiner was walked with the bases loaded to give the Cavaliers an 8-1 lead. Teskey scored on a wild pitch and Colby Davis was walked with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 10-1. Erik Jaschinski came through with an RBI single to right to end the game by the mercy rule.
Verona’s Joe DuCharme pitched five innings and gave up one unearned run on four hits. He struck out six and walked one. Aidan Williams tossed two shutout innings in relief and struck out two.
“We were really happy with our pitching,” Slonim said. “We feel like our big strength is pitching. We have a lot of arms we can use. We feel like if they keep pitching like that we can beat anybody.”
Verona hosts Western Section leader Blanchardville on Sunday, July 17, at Stampfl Field.
“Next week will be a big one,” Slonim said. “We have a talented team. We just have to put it all together.”