The Verona Cavaliers have hit a rough stretch dropping two straight games.
Verona lost to Dodgeville 11-1 on Sunday, July 3, in Dodgeville. The Cavaliers (4-3) had their game against Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff postponed on Monday, July 4. The game had a 30-minute rain delay. Players spent 30 minutes trying to prep the field, but it was too wet before the game was called.
Verona lost to Mount Horeb/Pine Bluff 7-6 on June 26. A date for the makeup has not been announced. The Cavaliers now trail Blanchardville (8-1) by 2.5 games for the top playoff seed in the Western Section.
In the game against Dodgeville, the Knights scored four runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. Dodgeville’s Leyten Bowers went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. The Knights pounded out 18 hits off three Verona pitchers. Dodgeville’s Justin Baeher went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and Jordan Larson was 3-for-5.
The Knights limited the Cavaliers to nine hits. Verona’s Justin Scanlon and Tristan Largent each went 2-for-4.
Verona is scheduled to host Richland Center on Sunday, July 10.