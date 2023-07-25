The Verona Cavaliers pushed the Home Talent League’s longest winning streak to 38 games after a 3-1 Sunday League Western Section win over Muscoda on July 23.
The Cavs were coming off a 7-4 Central Night League victory over Black Earth on Thursday, July 20.
The win in the Sunday League sets up a regular-season finale showdown with the section’s two top teams. Verona (12-0 Western Section) will head on the road to take on second-place Belleville (11-1) on Sunday, July 30. The winner will earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Section playoffs.
The Western Section playoffs are set to start on Saturday, Aug. 5.