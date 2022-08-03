Verona player-manager Justin Scanlon had three hits, a home run and two RBIs to power the Cavaliers to an 8-1 Home Talent League win over Shullsburg/Benton on Sunday, July 31.
With the win and Verona’s comeback 6-4 victory over Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, July 26, the Cavaliers clinched the fourth seed in the Home Talent League’s Western Section playoffs and have a four-game winning streak entering the postseason. Verona (9-4) will host fifth-seeded Belleville (7-6) on Saturday. Top seeds Blanchardville (11-2) and Dodgeville (10-3) earned first-round byes. In the other quarterfinal, third-seeded Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb will host sixth-seeded Hollandale.
If Verona beats Belleville for a third time this season, they would play a semifinal game at Blanchardville or Dodgeville on Sunday, Aug. 7.
“We are clicking a little right now,” said Scanlon of the Cavaliers, the seven-time HTL champions. “You want to be playing your best baseball going into the playoffs. We wanted to get a bye, but we have to play and we are pitching it really well, starting to score some runs and playing solid defense. Hopefully, we can continue it in the playoffs.”
Scanlon won the Western Section batting title after hitting .529. Verona’s Jacob Slonim finished fifth (.444).
Verona 8, Shullsburg/Benton 1
Scanlon hit a lead off home run to jump-start the Cavaliers.
Scanlon, who went 3-for-5, had an RBI double and came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. The Cavaliers scored two runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Verona’s David Lund and Tristan Largent each went 2-for-5.
Aidan Williams started on the mound for the Cavaliers and tossed three shutout innings. Four Verona pitchers combined to limit the Fever to one earned run. Shullsburg/Benton’s Michael McLaughlinn hit a solo home run off Scanlon in the eighth.
Verona’s Sam Pederson tossed three shutout innings and EJ Jachinski also pitched one shutout inning.
Verona 6, Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb 4
The Cavaliers trailed by four runs after two innings before mounting a comeback and pulling off a late-game rally to win.
Lund and Scanlon each went 2-for-5 to lead the Cavaliers. Verona scored five runs in the sixth for the comeback win. Max Steiner knocked in the game-tying run on a groundout. Lund then delivered a go-ahead RBI single. The Bluffers were plagued by four errors.
Steiner pitched 4 ⅔ innings and struck out five. Pederson and Williams also both pitched in relief.
Verona will need its pitching depth if the Cavaliers are going to make a run in the playoffs. With the new playoff format, the top two seeds get byes.
The Cavaliers could play back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday if they beat Belleville in a quarterfinal game on Saturday, Aug. 6.
“Pitching has been our strength all year,” Scanlon said. “We are not saving any arms. We are going to use any and all arms to get by Belleville. It’s not an easy task.”