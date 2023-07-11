Verona pulled out a thriller in 10 innings to slide by Dodgeville and then bashed Argyle to remain unbeaten and push the Home Talent League’s longest winning streak to 35 games.
Verona rolled by Argyle 11-1 in seven innings on Sunday, July 9, at Stampfl Field behind a dominating pitching performance from Aidan Baccus. The Cavaliers also put on some fireworks with 14 hits in seven at-bats.
That came after Verona survived for a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Dodgeville on July 4, at Stampfl Field.
Verona (10-0 Western Section) is also 7-0 in the Central League in the Night League this season. The Cavaliers are looking to repeat as both Sunday League and Night League HTL champions. Verona is looking to win a fourth title in the past five years. There was no season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just worry about ourselves,” Verona player-manager David Lund said. “We don’t worry about Belleville or anyone else in the league. We are confident in our game. We know if we do play to our ability we will be fine.”
Verona 11, Argyle 1 (7 inn.)
Johannes Haakenson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Verona over Argyle on Sunday, July 9, at Stampfl Field.
The Cavaliers scored three runs in the second inning. Stephen Lund crushed a double to left leading off the second. James Rae and Lund would score on a passed ball on the walk. Jacob Slonim then delivered an RBI double to left. Haakenson knocked in a run on a ground out to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.
“We come to try to put the ball in play, take good swings and usually good things will happen,” Lund said.
That was more than enough run support for Baccus, who tossed five shutout innings and surrendered only two hits. He struck out nine and didn’t issue a walk.
“Aidan pitched really well and it makes it easier on the rest of the team when our pitchers have been pitching like they have been,” Lund said. “We just tell them to attack the zone and go after these hitters. We have a good defense behind them.”
Charlie McChesney pitched two innings in relief and gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out four.
“We have a lot of young guys and they are all good players,” Lund said. “We try to shuffle in as many people as we can. We have confidence in whoever is out there.”
The Cavaliers tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Verona’s Max Steiner ended the game with an RBI single in the seventh to give the Cavaliers the win on the mercy rule in seven innings.
The Wildcats pounded out 14 hits in seven at-bats. Verona’s Max Hoeser went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Colby Davis finished 2-for-4. Steiner went 2-for-5.
Verona 4, Dodgeville 3
The Cavaliers scored the game-winning run on a Dodgeville error to pull out a win in 10 innings on July 4, in Verona.
Davis went 3-for-5. Elias finished 2-for-6 at the plate.
The Cavaliers used four pitchers. Verona’s Garrett Hoppe tossed one shutout innings to get the win.
Riley Peterson started on the mound and went 2 ⅔ innings and struck out four. Erik Jaschinski tossed six innings and struck out eight. He gave up three earned runs on four hits. McChesney recorded the final out for the save.