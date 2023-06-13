Tristan Largent went 3-for-3 and Verona pounded Ridgeway 15-1 on Sunday, June 11, at Stampfl Field to stay unbeaten in the Home Talent League’s Western Section.
The Cavaliers scored six runs in the first inning. A quartet of Verona pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout. Reagan Klawiter tossed two shutout innings and struck out four. Andres Kleinsek pitched two innings and gave up one run and struck out two. Erik Jaschinski tossed two shutout innings in relief and struck out two. Charlie McChesney pitched one shutout inning and struck out two.
The Cavaliers racked up 13 hits. Verona’s Colby Davis went 3-for-4 and Jacob Slonim finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
In a Western Section game against Shullsburg/Benton on Friday, June 2, at Stampfl Field Klawiter, Kleinsek, Jaschinski and McChesney combined tossed a perfect game.
Klawiter pitched four no-hit innings and struck out six to get the win. Kleinsek and McChesney both tossed one shutout inning and struck out one. Jaschinski pitched one shutout inning and struck out one.
Slonim went 3-for-3 with three runs scored at the plate. Davis went 3-for-4 and Justin Scanlon finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Verona’s Tucker Teskey had three RBIs and Largent knocked in two runs.